UK's flourishing fibre market is good news for household bills

New Ofcom data shows that average prices for ultrafast broadband have fallen in 2024, with smaller providers leading the way.

Nick Wood

December 12, 2024

3 Min Read

According to its annual pricing trends report, the cost of a dual-play broadband and landline package offering a peak speed of 300 Mbps or more has fallen by 9% in real terms, while similar superfast (30 Mbps-299 Mbps) tariffs have come down by 7%.

Average promotional prices have also fallen, albeit not quite as far. Discounted ultrafast tariffs fell 8%, while for superfast they saw a decline of 3%.

Ofcom said ultrafast broadband deals are frequently cheaper from smaller providers. The promotional price of 900 Mbps-1 Gbps broadband from an independent full-fibre ISP starts at £26 per month, while the cheapest similar service from one of the big players like BT or Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is £39 per month.

However, Ofcom also found that the average amount a household spends per month on either dual-play or triple-play services has gone up by 8%, as more and more of them make the switch to ultrafast broadband.

It's a testament to the UK's flourishing fibre market that end users can get ultrafast service at competitive prices.

As has been well-documented on Telecoms.com, BT Openreach, VMO2, and CityFibre are all pushing ahead with ambitious FTTH deployments of varying shapes and sizes, vying to become the scale player of choice – not just for their own end users, but for a growing number of retail ISPs as well. They are also up against a large number of smaller, specialist fibre operators that are either focused on a particular location or customer segment.

According to Ofcom's recently-published Connected Nations report, 69% of UK homes have access to full fibre broadband, up from 57% in 2023. As for take-up, it rose to 35% from 28% between May 2023 and July 2024.

The combination of economies of scale and competitive pressure seems to be working wonders for household budgets.

Meanwhile, mobile prices have also fallen in real terms, with the cost of an average tariff now 5% lower year-on-year.

The cost of SIM-only plans fell by between 1% and 11%, and Ofcom noted that the average punter saves £200 when they pay separately for a handset and a service plan, compared to people whose tariff includes both the device and network access.

Ofcom_pricing_infographic.jpg

"Today's report shows that mobile and broadband services in the UK remain competitively priced and generally compare favourably to other countries. With significant savings to be had, especially for the fastest packages, it's important as ever for customers to shop around," said Natalie Black, group director of networks and telecoms at Ofcom.

However, it seems a large swathe of the population is still paying over the odds.

There are now 30 different social tariffs to choose from in the UK, offering access to fixed broadband priced as low as £12 per month, and mobile plans starting at £10. Ofcom said 85 percent of fixed-line customers can sign up to a social tariff without having to switch provider or bear the cost of early termination fees.

While the number of eligible customers who have taken advantage of social tariffs has gone up considerably to 506,000 in June 2024 from 125,000 in September 2023, that still only amounts to 9.6 percent of all eligible customers.

Black said it is encouraging to see take-up moving in the right direction, "but with many more eligible customers unaware, there's still a job for communications providers to do to further promote this vital support."

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Verizon gives away network slicing to consumers
Verizon gives away network slicing to consumers

Dec 12, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Virgin Media O2 opens new flagship store in Westfield
Virgin Media O2 opens new flagship store in Westfield

Dec 12, 2024

5G & 6G
Digi's Belgium launch is pretty basic for now
Digi's Belgium launch is pretty basic for now

Dec 12, 2024

Spectrum
FCC decides unlicensed very low power devices can coexist with mobile in the 6 GHz band
FCC decides unlicensed very low power devices can coexist with mobile in the 6 GHz band

Dec 12, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023