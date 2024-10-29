Telus and Photonic team up for quantum testing in Canada

Canadian operator Telus and Photonic are collaborating on some tests of quantum technologies.

Andrew Wooden

October 29, 2024

2 Min Read

Telus will provide Photonic with access to a 30-kilometre dedicated fibre network in British Columbia, which is configured to test quantum networking that uses quantum encryption for ‘ultra-secure, tamper-evident’ transfer of information over long distances.

This will enable Photonic to ‘advance critical capabilities’ in quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum key distribution. Ultimately the firms say the tests ‘will provides a path for industries such as finance, security and logistics to prepare for a quantum-secure future.’

The dedicated fibre network is connected to Telus' national infrastructure, which the firms say means there is the potential for broader, nationwide testing in the future. It also apparently marks the first time a Canadian startup has been granted access to a major telecom operator’s network for the purpose of tinkering with quantum technology.

“At Telus we believe quantum computing is the next frontier in digital communications and I’m excited to see breakthroughs and innovations from Photonic,” said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “This collaboration is part of our broader commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that will support a secure and connected future in Canada. By building the quantum infrastructure today, we are helping unlock economic potential and empower industries to innovate and compete globally.”

Said Dr Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic: “This collaboration with TELUS allows us to move from the lab into real-world applications, showcasing the compatibility of our technology with existing infrastructure. It marks a significant step forward in building the foundation for a quantum-ready future that will revolutionize computing and digital communication across Canada and beyond.”

It certainly looks like quantum trials and initiatives are gaining momentum around the world. Yesterday, the UK opened doors to the National Quantum Computing Centre, a 4,000 square meter facility that will house 12 quantum computers and promises to deliver ‘breakthroughs in AI, energy, healthcare and more.’

Around 70 staff will be based there, and it will also provide opportunities for students, such as ‘the world’s first’ dedicated quantum apprenticeship programme, 30 PhD studentships, summer placements, and ‘crash courses for those in industry’.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Infrastructure
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future

Oct 29, 2024

Fibre
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order

Oct 29, 2024

Towers
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million

Oct 29, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa

Oct 29, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023