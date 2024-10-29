Telus and Photonic team up for quantum testing in Canada

Telus will provide Photonic with access to a 30-kilometre dedicated fibre network in British Columbia, which is configured to test quantum networking that uses quantum encryption for ‘ultra-secure, tamper-evident’ transfer of information over long distances.

This will enable Photonic to ‘advance critical capabilities’ in quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum key distribution. Ultimately the firms say the tests ‘will provides a path for industries such as finance, security and logistics to prepare for a quantum-secure future.’

The dedicated fibre network is connected to Telus' national infrastructure, which the firms say means there is the potential for broader, nationwide testing in the future. It also apparently marks the first time a Canadian startup has been granted access to a major telecom operator’s network for the purpose of tinkering with quantum technology.

“At Telus we believe quantum computing is the next frontier in digital communications and I’m excited to see breakthroughs and innovations from Photonic,” said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “This collaboration is part of our broader commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that will support a secure and connected future in Canada. By building the quantum infrastructure today, we are helping unlock economic potential and empower industries to innovate and compete globally.”

Said Dr Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic: “This collaboration with TELUS allows us to move from the lab into real-world applications, showcasing the compatibility of our technology with existing infrastructure. It marks a significant step forward in building the foundation for a quantum-ready future that will revolutionize computing and digital communication across Canada and beyond.”

It certainly looks like quantum trials and initiatives are gaining momentum around the world. Yesterday, the UK opened doors to the National Quantum Computing Centre, a 4,000 square meter facility that will house 12 quantum computers and promises to deliver ‘breakthroughs in AI, energy, healthcare and more.’

Around 70 staff will be based there, and it will also provide opportunities for students, such as ‘the world’s first’ dedicated quantum apprenticeship programme, 30 PhD studentships, summer placements, and ‘crash courses for those in industry’.