The trial achieved 1.6 Tb/s through a single optical channel between Oslo and Trondheim over apparently one of the highest capacity routes in the country, and ran on Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) technology.

Ciena’s WL6e is the industry’s first high-bandwidth coherent transceiver using 3nm silicon, we’re told, and can provide 50% reduction in space and power per bit. It also promises 1.6 Tb/s, single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and “maximises network coverage for 800G connectivity.”

“Global businesses are increasingly seeing Norway as a highly desirable destination for constructing data centers, as we have an advantageous combination of affordable energy and favorable climate conditions,” said Georg Svendsen, CTO, Telia Norway. “This technology milestone with Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 shows our ability to build a more robust and scalable network that can handle growing bandwidth demands and help push forward Norway’s digital progress.”

Virginie, Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA, Ciena added: “This impressive achievement with Telia Norway builds on a strong track record of Ciena industry-firsts in coherent optics. WL6e can help Telia Norway create the foundation of a new optical fabric designed to support the burgeoning demands of AI and data-centric applications. WL6 can also help position Telia Norway to support the increasing interest in Norway as a prime location for data center construction, capitalizing on the country's affordable energy and favourable climate.”

Ciena has also landed a deal with Tejays Dynamics in India to build an adaptive Internet Protocol (IP) network for the latter’s its enterprise and campus customers. Ciena’s coherent routing solutions will be used to converge 4G/5G fronthaul, mid-haul, and backhaul networks onto a common, multi-purpose infrastructure, says the release.

“As a pioneer provider of wireless and wireline networking infrastructure, solutions, and services to entities in India, we are perfecting our mission to provide reliable, high-speed, seamless connectivity experiences to our customers. By evolving our network with Ciena’s innovative coherent routing approach, we are capitalizing on new opportunities,” said Praveen Chaudhry, Founder, Tejays.

In November Verizon moved 1.6 Tbps of data in its live fibre network on a single-carrier wavelength using Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme coherent optical solution. The trial took place over a 118 km Boston metro route that consisted of 10 hops and passed through nine reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs), according to the release, and it validated the performance of 1.6 Tbps using WL6e in a flexible and dense ROADM environment. All this extra speed was framed as an enabler for AI workloads – a pitch which now more often than not escorts the various network speed trails and milestones the industry generates.