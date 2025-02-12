Telia Norway and Ciena clock live 1.6 Tb/s trialTelia Norway and Ciena clock live 1.6 Tb/s trial

Ciena and Telia Norway have completed a live 1.6 Tb/s data transmission trial, which they are claiming as an industry-first in the Nordics.

Andrew Wooden

February 12, 2025

2 Min Read

The trial achieved 1.6 Tb/s through a single optical channel between Oslo and Trondheim over apparently one of the highest capacity routes in the country, and ran on Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) technology.

Ciena’s WL6e is the industry’s first high-bandwidth coherent transceiver using 3nm silicon, we’re told, and can provide 50% reduction in space and power per bit. It also promises 1.6 Tb/s, single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and “maximises network coverage for 800G connectivity.”

“Global businesses are increasingly seeing Norway as a highly desirable destination for constructing data centers, as we have an advantageous combination of affordable energy and favorable climate conditions,” said Georg Svendsen, CTO, Telia Norway. “This technology milestone with Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 shows our ability to build a more robust and scalable network that can handle growing bandwidth demands and help push forward Norway’s digital progress.”

Virginie, Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA, Ciena added: “This impressive achievement with Telia Norway builds on a strong track record of Ciena industry-firsts in coherent optics. WL6e can help Telia Norway create the foundation of a new optical fabric designed to support the burgeoning demands of AI and data-centric applications. WL6 can also help position Telia Norway to support the increasing interest in Norway as a prime location for data center construction, capitalizing on the country's affordable energy and favourable climate.”

Ciena has also landed a deal with Tejays Dynamics in India to build an adaptive Internet Protocol (IP) network for the latter’s its enterprise and campus customers. Ciena’s coherent routing solutions will be used to converge 4G/5G fronthaul, mid-haul, and backhaul networks onto a common, multi-purpose infrastructure, says the release.

“As a pioneer provider of wireless and wireline networking infrastructure, solutions, and services to entities in India, we are perfecting our mission to provide reliable, high-speed, seamless connectivity experiences to our customers. By evolving our network with Ciena’s innovative coherent routing approach, we are capitalizing on new opportunities,” said Praveen Chaudhry, Founder, Tejays.

In November Verizon moved 1.6 Tbps of data in its live fibre network on a single-carrier wavelength using Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme coherent optical solution. The trial took place over a 118 km Boston metro route that consisted of 10 hops and passed through nine reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs), according to the release, and it validated the performance of 1.6 Tbps using WL6e in a flexible and dense ROADM environment. All this extra speed was framed as an enabler for AI workloads – a pitch which now more often than not escorts the various network speed trails and milestones the industry generates.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Wireless Networking
Ericsson explains its calm approach to risky business
Ericsson explains its calm approach to risky business

Feb 12, 2025

Mobile Devices
Medical intervention could unleash 'hockey stick' growth in wearables market
Medical intervention could unleash 'hockey stick' growth in wearables market

Feb 12, 2025

Network Software
KDDI and Infobip join the Aduna API gang
KDDI and Infobip join the Aduna API gang

Feb 12, 2025

Broadband
e& shores up Serbia operation with €1.5 billion deal
e& shores up Serbia operation with €1.5 billion deal

Feb 12, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023