Telefonica and Vodafone Spain to crack on with €2 billion fibre JV this year

Telefonica is pushing ahead with plans to launch and monetise a new fibre joint venture with Vodafone in Spain, essentially replicating a model that has worked well for it in Latin America.

Mary Lennighan

September 26, 2024

3 Min Read

The latest on the JV, including a suggested €2 billion enterprise valuation, comes from El Economista, whose sources claim that the telcos have hired investment banks Barclays and BBVA to manage the sale of a 40% stake in the venture.

Parting with those shares will bring in around €800 million, the Spanish financial paper said, which is a tidy sum of cash for the telcos in question.

We learned of the fibre joint venture plan in July, but the details were thin on the ground. The telcos confirmed that through what they are calling FibreCo they plan to roll out a joint fibre network covering 3.5 million premises. They also disclosed that they would bring in a third-party financial investor, but that Telefonica would likely retain majority ownership, while Zegona – Vodafone Spain's parent company since it bought the operator in May – would keep a 10% stake.

They did not share a timeframe for the plan. But now it seems they are pushing hard to get the deal over the line, and that it could happen more quickly than we might have predicted.

Indeed, El Economista describes the telcos as "accelerating their plans," to bring in an investor. They aim to kick off the process in the next few weeks and have it up and running in the fourth quarter, the paper said, without citing sources.

These are always complex transactions that take time, but Telefonica has a certain advantage in that it has been here before.

In July last year it inked a deal to combine its fibre infrastructure in Peru with that of Entel, before selling a stake to investor KKR. That deal was slightly different than the one in progress in Spain in that Telefonica agreed to pass a controlling 54% stake to KKR, keeping 36% for itself and 10% for Entel. Similarly, it brokered fibre co-investment deals, as it calls them, with KKR in Chile and Colombia too; the investor took a 60% stake in both businesses.

And in 2022 Telefonica sold off €1 billion worth of its domestic fibre assets in rural areas to Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, giving them a 45% stake in the resulting new business. Meanwhile, in the UK it and partner Liberty Global share control of the Nexfibre network builder with InfraVia Capital Partners.

All of which is a slightly long-winded way of saying that Telefonica is no stranger to monetising its fibre operations.

Presuming the Spain deal with Vodafone goes ahead – and there are potential regulatory hurdles, as well as the financial T&Cs to hammer out – it will be part of a broader move towards fibre business partnerships in the market.

Vodafone has also done a deal with recently-merged MasOrange to create a joint fibre network company that will cover 11.5 million premises. The pair also plan to bring in a third-party investor to hold a 40% stake, while MasOrange will claim 50% of the new company and Vodafone 10%.

Doubtless all of the usual investors have their eye on both of these potential deals. And if this latest press report is anything to go by, we could have some names sooner rather than later.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
OpenAI increasingly looks like a messianic one-man bandOpenAI increasingly looks like a messianic one-man band
Sep 26, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
EU targets smooth transition to AI Act with voluntary pactEU targets smooth transition to AI Act with voluntary pact
Sep 26, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Metaverse
Meta unveils its ‘first true’ AR glasses – but you can’t buy themMeta unveils its ‘first true’ AR glasses – but you can’t buy them
Sep 26, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Google files antitrust complaint with EU over Microsoft’s cloud businessGoogle files antitrust complaint with EU over Microsoft’s cloud business
Sep 25, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE