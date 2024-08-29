Swansea Bay City Deal drafts in VMO2 to build dark fibre network

According to its website, The Swansea Bay City Deal is an investment programme of up to £1.3 billion for projects across the Swansea Bay City Region, made up of Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea. It is being funded by the UK Government, the Welsh Government, and the private sector.

It has picked VMO2 to build a dedicated dark fibre network to 36 public sector sites throughout Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, promising to improve connectivity in the region to local authorities, healthcare and education partners.

The release explains that dark fibre network models offer ‘practically limitless capacity and speeds, allowing significant amounts of heavy data to be stored and shared securely between public sector sites.’

“This is an integral step forward for the health boards, local authorities and universities in this area and will help us collaborate and expand our future research and development relationships,” said Carl Mustad, Assistant Director of Digital Technology at Swansea Bay University Health Board. “Modern networks are essential to provide the backbone for cutting edge telemedicine services, artificial intelligence and improved data management which in turn supports improvements in diagnostics, and patient experience.”

Catherine Amran, Customer Director at Virgin Media O2 Business added: “We’re looking forward to working with Swansea Bay City Deal to help connect the Swansea and Neath Port Talbot regions. Virgin Media O2 Business have the largest available dark fibre coverage in the UK. With dark fibre right across our national footprint without any regional restrictions, this new network will provide the region with a range of benefits like increased capacity and speed. Collaborations like this are important for public services, enabling growth and ensuring organisations have access to reliable connectivity.”

Due for completion in December 2025, the new network is supposed to ‘futureproof’ the digital capabilities of the Welsh Ambulance Service University Trust, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Hywel Dda Health Board, Swansea University, the University of Wales, Trinity St David, and the three local authorities – Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Carmarthenshire. The announcement also comes with the usual promises of providing some economic benefits to the region through upgraded connectivity.