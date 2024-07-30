Survey claims UK SME’s are confused about BT’s fibre rollout

A survey by bOnline and TechRound ‘reveals a picture of frustration and utter confusion’ amongst UK SME’s regarding BT’s FTTP roll-out and copper line removal programmes.

Andrew Wooden

July 30, 2024

2 Min Read

The survey, which was of 427 small business owners, claims 70% of UK SME’s either don’t know if Openreach’s Ultrafast FTTP broadband has reached their area or believe that it is not yet available.

23% were operating on copper ADSL lines for their business, and 24% believed they were on hybrid copper FTTC lines, ‘with nearly a fifth simply not knowing’. 54% were ‘completely unaware’ that ADSL lines would become redundant under BT’s Big Switch Off and believing it only impacts voice-calls, the report adds.

Meanwhile 72% of those surveyed either want to be on FTTP (50%), are currently trying (7%) or have already upgraded (15%).

“Both the implementation and communications around BT’s FTTP roll-out and copper line removal have been appalling,” said Anthony Karibian, CEO and founder of bOnline. “Small business owners simply don’t accurately know what is going on. Effectively 85% of micro-businesses have no access to the FTTP network with many having to regularly contend with outdated ADSL or hybrid copper FTTC lines that deliver debilitating speeds of just 1-50Mbps.

“And for the lucky few that are fortunate enough to be in areas where FTTP has been introduced, many (33%) are left frustrated when attempting to be provisioned onto it with 6-8 week delays being common. In the interim, small businesses are having to pay through their noses – and historically face twice yearly price hikes – to have their calls and data routed over substandard kit. The long-term cost to UK plc is significant with the country’s next generation of businesses being left to stall in the digital slow-lane.”

David Soffer, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of TechRound, added: “Britain has the entrepreneurial drive to move the country forward. Both TechRound and bOnline are focused on providing the UK’s small business heroes the tools and knowledge to get them into the digital fast-lane. The UK has the talent and potential, it just needs the right environment and reductions in red tape to prosper.”

TechRound is an online publication and bOnline is a telecoms provider focussed on small businesses, so any barbs deployed in BT’s direction from the later might not be without some vested interest hanging off them, but then that’s true of any survey press release put out into the world by a corporate – and as with each of them, such bias doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t some truth in there.

It’s hard to say whether the claimed ‘picture of frustration and utter confusion’ is laying it on a bit thick though in terms how clued up the average small business owner is on the state of fibre in their area, certainly without a wider sample size.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Fibre
Survey claims UK SME’s are confused about BT’s fibre rolloutSurvey claims UK SME’s are confused about BT’s fibre rollout
Jul 30, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
China Telecom claims a ‘world's first’ hollow-core fibre demonstrationChina Telecom claims a ‘world's first’ hollow-core fibre demonstration
Jul 30, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
9Mobile banks on new owner to reverse fortunes9Mobile banks on new owner to reverse fortunes
Jul 30, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Qualcomm takes on MediaTek with new Snapdragon for entry-level smartphonesQualcomm takes on MediaTek with new Snapdragon for entry-level smartphones
Jul 30, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE