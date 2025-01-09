Openreach taps up Nokia for intent-based networking upgrade

Under the agreement, the Finnish kit maker will supply what it calls its One Network Platform – a combination of software and hardware solutions that will enable BT's infrastructure arm to adopt an intent-based networking (IBN) model for its open-access fibre network.

IBN is when the network is able to configure itself automatically to achieve a certain outcome. It does this by translating an intent into a network policy that is then installed automatically on physical and virtual infrastructure. Continuous monitoring via AI and machine learning (AI/ML) ensures the desired outcome is being met.

To realise this dream, Openreach will avail itself of Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller software and its Network Services Platform (NSP). This will automate fibre connectivity services across Point-to-Point, GPON, and XGS PON, and – according to Nokia – will reduce OSS complexity by 85%.

This could make a noticeable difference for a wholesaler like Openreach, which answers to 300 CSP customers.

Openreach will also deploy Nokia's 7250 interconnect routers along with its Lightspan FX fibre access nodes. Nokia said these will help to reduce power and space requirements by more than 50% at its Ethernet exchanges.

"Open-access networks are the future of broadband, and we're proud to support Openreach in bringing fibre connectivity to millions across the UK," Geert Heyninck, general manager of broadband networks at Nokia.

"Meeting growing broadband demands requires scalability and flexibility, which is where the intent-based design of our solution really shines. We are motivated to help Openreach automate operations, optimise resources and create a robust, future-ready network that serves both urban and rural communities," he said.

By the end of 2024, Openreach's FTTP network had passed more than 17 million homes and businesses – half of the UK. It aims to pass 25 million by the end of next year, and reach 30 million by the end of the decade.

The deal with Nokia "is the next step in our plans to build a future-proof, multi-service, one network platform – that supports both full field FTTP and future Ethernet products," said Trevor Linney, director of network technology at Openreach.

"Introducing Nokia's Altiplano and NSP network domain controllers and IXR data centre routers will boost automation, network visibility and control, and product flexibility for our communication provider customers and their end-user customers," he said. "Ultimately, this is about making our network easier to manage, more efficient and reliable, for example, quicker identification of faults via automation, and helping to cut operational costs."

Indeed, reaching its objectives will necessitate fibre deployment in less densely-populated areas, potentially driving up costs. The UK government is giving providers like Openreach a helping hand via Project Gigabit subsidies, but efficiency will nonetheless become an increasingly crucial consideration.

For instance, in parallel with its fibre rollout, Openreach also aims to reduce its local exchange footprint from around 5,600 to a mere 1,000 by the 2030s.

All being well, upgrades like this one being carried out by Nokia will also make a significant difference.