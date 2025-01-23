Openreach’s fibre network now reaches half of ScotlandOpenreach’s fibre network now reaches half of Scotland

Half of Scottish homes and businesses can now get connected to ultrafast broadband from Openreach, which says the fibre rollout could generate £4 billion for the Scottish economy.

Andrew Wooden

January 23, 2025

2 Min Read

Openreach says it has spent more than £435 million on full fibre links for Scotland so far, with 1.45 million properties now able to upgrade and take-up at 38%, which is apparently ahead of the UK average.

Around 30% of the new fibre footprint is in rural areas, we’re told, and around 100,000 of the hardest to reach properties were upgraded alongside the Scottish Government and other public sector partners. Islanders in Tiree, Iona and Mull are among the latest to be hooked up.

The new fibre network now reaches over 64,000 Scottish business premises, 1,500 education establishments, 900 hospitals, GP and dental practices, 590 care and nursing homes,1,400 church and village halls, and 160 emergency and rescue services buildings, states the release.

Work is continuing in places like Inverness, Perth, Helensburgh, Gourock and Castle Douglas, and commercial builds are set to start in the island capitals of Lerwick, Kirkwall and Stornoway this year.

Openreach cites research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research which claims the fibre rollout could deliver a £4.38 billion boost to the Scottish economy by 2029.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is a game-changer in every part of Scotland. It fuels economic growth and can support the redistribution of economic activity to less populated areas,” said Katie Milligan, Openreach Chief Commercial Officer and Chair of its Scotland Board. “This is quite simply one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades Scotland will see this century. We’re paving the way to future job creation, remote work, digital learning, and innovative healthcare access. We’re proud of the progress our engineers have made – and there’s lots more still to come.”

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Richard Lochhead added: “This is a significant milestone in the mission to deliver faster, more reliable broadband to homes and businesses across Scotland. In today’s world, fast, reliable broadband isn’t just a convenience – it’s a necessity for many individuals and businesses. That’s why we’re committed to extending coverage through public sector investment while continuing to encourage commercial build.

“We will continue to work with Openreach to deliver access to faster broadband where it is needed most – in rural and island communities – through the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% programme, which has benefitted from more than £600 million of Scottish Government investment.”

Earlier this week Openreach announced it plans to withdraw copper-based phone and broadband from sale at another 163 exchanges, which will affect more than 960,000 premises. It explained that a ‘stop sell’ is triggered when fibre is available to 75% of premises connected to a particular exchange. Openreach's retail ISP have been given a year to upgrade customers, or at the very least switch them onto an equivalent fibre service.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
