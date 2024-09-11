Ofcom protesteth too much on Openreach independence

Openreach and BT are definitely operating independently from one another, Ofcom asserted this week, before listing a litany of complaints that have come from rival UK network builders and operators.

Mary Lennighan

September 11, 2024

4 Min Read

The UK regulator has long stuck by its position that the system works: BT and its erstwhile networks business are legally separate and are operating as they should be. But much of the rest of the market thinks differently.

Ofcom published its latest monitoring report on the relationship between Openreach and BT on Wednesday and once again asserted that it sees no evidence of any untoward behaviour. But the report itself shows that there have been issues raised over the past 12 months, ones that Ofcom has decided do not warrant further action, while anecdotal evidence from the market suggests that rivals are not particularly happy with the set-up.

Nonetheless, the regulator wants us to know that it is prepared to take enforcement action against Openreach and BT should it prove necessary...but that doesn't seem likely any time soon.

"We have been meeting with BT's rivals to listen to their concerns and have not found sufficient evidence to open any new formal investigations over the last year," Ofcom said, in a statement.

"During this period, we have seen evidence of efforts by BT Group to renew and refresh its engagement with the framework that underpins Openreach's independence. This follows the appointment of a new CEO, Allison Kirkby, who served as a non-executive director on BT's sub-committee charged with monitoring its compliance with the independence arrangements," it added.

Ofcom's insistence that all is well appears to be based on its regular chats with staff at BT and Openreach to make sure the companies are complying with a set of commitments that underpin their relationship.

That's all very well, but the report itself shows that there have been breaches of those commitments in the past year, but Ofcom was happy that they were dealt with by the companies themselves. Admittedly, those breaches were not hugely egregious, but it's easy to see why rival players are less happy with the status quo than the incumbents.

The report does not include much detail on the nature of the issues. Openreach reported a couple of "trivial" breaches, both linked to the inappropriate sharing of customer information, and highlighted areas where certain internal policies were not followed, Ofcom said. For its part, BT also report two trivial breaches and one more serious, the last relating to the incorrect installation of cables, although Ofcom notes that the impact on communications providers was minimal.

"Our assessment is that none of these incidents involved an intent to breach the Commitments nor were any CPs advantaged or disadvantaged, and in addition, our view is that each was thoroughly and robustly investigated by the BT and Openreach compliance functions. We therefore did not take any additional action," Ofcom stated.

The report also covers Openreach's performance within the context of the Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review (WFTMR). The areas that make for the most interesting reading are those that look at its engagement with other market players.

"Stakeholders have brought issues to us across a number of areas where their main concern has related to Openreach’s approach to negotiations with their customers, specifically their perceived reticence by Openreach to engage or discuss with their customers prior to announcing commercial decisions," the report reads. Examples include Openreach's move to increase late cancellation charges, service level guarantee negotiations and the consent process for FTTP installations.

Similarly, other industry players have complained about incidents where they felt BT and Openreach's decisions left them at a disadvantage, such as a decision by Ofcom not to allow FTTP installation when the customer is identified as a telecare user, regardless of whether that telecare service is compatible with VoIP.

But it seems Ofcom is staying well out of it.

"This is a complex area and we understand that recent discussions between Openreach and industry have progressed this issue positively," it said.

There have also been concerns raised over Openreach's energy charges in its colocation spaces, which some customers deemed too high, but Ofcom's not getting involved there either.

And it also dismissed suggestions of anticompetitive behaviour from Openreach when it comes to fibre build, or more to the point, overbuild. Specifically, there have been accusations of Openreach selecting build locations based on where rivals have chosen to build, its announcements often coming soon after those of alternative players.

But again, Ofcom is not really worried and is taking Openreach's word that it's all above board.

"In all of the cases we have looked at, we have not seen any evidence of Openreach strategically targeting areas where competing networks have built or plan to build to harm competitors or deter rollout in wider areas. The evidence we have seen has not found any suggestion that Openreach's build decisions are not commercially rational, and we are satisfied with the explanations behind build decisions given to us when we have asked Openreach about these," Ofcom said.

"We do however recognise that there remain substantial industry concerns about overbuild and we will continue to monitor these matters closely," it added.

That's some serious regulatory action right there.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Vonage and SAP collaborate on APIsVonage and SAP collaborate on APIs
Sep 11, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Vodafone aims to keep customers with new phone upgrade dealVodafone aims to keep customers with new phone upgrade deal
Sep 11, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
TIM looks to buy BT data centres in ItalyTIM looks to buy BT data centres in Italy
Sep 11, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
AWS to pump £8 billion into UK data centresAWS to pump £8 billion into UK data centres
Sep 11, 2024
4 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE