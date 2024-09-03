Nokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansion

Nokia will provide its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support AT&T’s fibre network which it says is one of the largest in the world. The five-year deal will include fibre network upgrades to the current footprint and ‘next-generation’ fibre technologies for future network expansions. The programme is Build America, Buy America-compliant, for those wondering.

Armed with Nokia’s fibre solutions, AT&T ‘can quickly establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services,’ promises the release. Nokia’s Lightspan is designed to support a range of next-generation PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, and this is supposed to give customers the flexibility to optimise as they choose, we’re told.

Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller meanwhile will ‘help drive higher levels of automation in AT&T’s network and service operations.’

“Fiber plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers,” said Chris Sambar, Head of Network at AT&T. “This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia added: “This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses. Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we're paving the way for a more connected and responsible future.”

In December last year, AT&T announced a $14 billion plan to deploy Open RAN with Ericsson as lead supplier, leaving Nokia somewhat out of the picture. This prompted it to announce that it expected revenue from AT&T to decline over the next 2-3 years, which would delay its plan to achieve double-digit operating margin by up to 2 years.

Shortly after Nokia announced a strategy update that featured tweaks to its Mobile Networks and Cloud And Network Services business groups. The mobile unit ‘has begun to re-baseline its operations for resilience and profitability,’ it said at the time.

There’s no mention in the release on how much this latest deal is worth to the kit vendor, and presumably it’s not in the same league as the $14 billion chunk that went Ericsson’s way in 2023, but it all helps.

On that note, Nokia also announced today a collaboration Ruckus Networks (owned by CommScope) to provide integrated fibre and wifi for in-building/campus connectivity, aimed at MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.

“As a single solution, we can now provide everything needed to quickly establish a LAN that can deliver fast, reliable, and secure broadband access services,” said Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular Security Solutions, CommScope. “It will also allow us to future-proof their networks and ensure the next generation of value-added services can be delivered easily.”