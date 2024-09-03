Nokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansion

Nokia has signed a five-year agreement with AT&T to provide fibre access tech to support the US operator’s future network footprint expansion and upgrades.

Andrew Wooden

September 3, 2024

3 Min Read

Nokia will provide its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support AT&T’s fibre network which it says is one of the largest in the world. The five-year deal will include fibre network upgrades to the current footprint and ‘next-generation’ fibre technologies for future network expansions. The programme is Build America, Buy America-compliant, for those wondering.

Armed with Nokia’s fibre solutions, AT&T ‘can quickly establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services,’ promises the release. Nokia’s Lightspan is designed to support a range of next-generation PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, and this is supposed to give customers the flexibility to optimise as they choose, we’re told.

Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller meanwhile will ‘help drive higher levels of automation in AT&T’s network and service operations.’

“Fiber plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers,” said Chris Sambar, Head of Network at AT&T. “This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia added: “This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses. Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we're paving the way for a more connected and responsible future.”

In December last year, AT&T announced a $14 billion plan to deploy Open RAN with Ericsson as lead supplier, leaving Nokia somewhat out of the picture. This prompted it to announce that it expected revenue from AT&T to decline over the next 2-3 years, which would delay its plan to achieve double-digit operating margin by up to 2 years.

Shortly after Nokia announced a strategy update that featured tweaks to its Mobile Networks and Cloud And Network Services business groups. The mobile unit ‘has begun to re-baseline its operations for resilience and profitability,’ it said at the time.

There’s no mention in the release on how much this latest deal is worth to the kit vendor, and presumably it’s not in the same league as the $14 billion chunk that went Ericsson’s way in 2023, but it all helps.

On that note, Nokia also announced today a collaboration Ruckus Networks (owned by CommScope) to provide integrated fibre and wifi for in-building/campus connectivity, aimed at MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.

“As a single solution, we can now provide everything needed to quickly establish a LAN that can deliver fast, reliable, and secure broadband access services,” said Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular Security Solutions, CommScope. “It will also allow us to future-proof their networks and ensure the next generation of value-added services can be delivered easily.”

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Airtel, Nokia and MediaTek claim ‘new benchmark’ in 5G performanceAirtel, Nokia and MediaTek claim ‘new benchmark’ in 5G performance
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fixed Networks
VMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network projectVMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network project
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Brazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refusesBrazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refuses
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Open RAN
High-density Open RAN trial deployed at Liverpool music festivalHigh-density Open RAN trial deployed at Liverpool music festival
Sep 2, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE