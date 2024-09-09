Nokia and Team Telecom Armenia deploy 25G PON

Team Telecom Armenia claims to be the first operator in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions to deploy 25G PON commercial services, courtesy of Nokia kit.

Andrew Wooden

September 9, 2024

The 25G PON deployment is targeted at B2B subscribers and offers 20 Gbps symmetrical broadband speeds ‘crucial for emerging applications and business services fuelling the digital economy.’

It is designed to support a range of PON technologies, from GPON to 25G PON and can be optimised for networks specific business cases, we’re told. Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s 25G PON fibre broadband solution will allow Team Telecom Armenia to reuse its existing fibre broadband equipment to ramp up capacity. 

All this we’re told will allow Team Telecom Armenia to provide faster connectivity to its customers and open the door to new enhanced services such as enterprise solutions, 5G mobile transport and network wholesaling.

“We are at the forefront of a technological revolution in Armenia that will set new standards in Internet speed and reliability for our customers,” said Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Team Telecom Armenia. “Being a national operator, we see this project as a part of our mission to enhance broadband services not only in Yerevan but also to promote a new digital era across the entire country. Using Nokia’s most modern technologies means we are futureproofing our network and ensuring that our customers can enjoy the best possible online experiences both now, and in the years to come.”

Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President and head of Europe for Network Infrastructure business at Nokia, added: “Our collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering ultra-high-speed broadband in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions, leveraging Nokia’s advanced PON technologies. This initiative not only enhances connectivity for individuals and businesses in Armenia but also plays a crucial role in the country's economic and social development.”

Nokia has signed a raft of similar deals in recent months. Lat month Homeplus claimed to be the first broadband operator in Taiwan to deploy 25G PON based on Nokia kit, which it said would allow the telco to dish out 25Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds which are 125x faster than the national average (200Mb/s).

The previous month it trialled 50G PON in the US over Google Fiber’s existing network, which it said was the first live network demonstration of it in the US, following f the 25G PON deployment GFiber Labs announced with Nokia last year.

And over in Australia, NBN demoed Nokia’s 100G PON tech on live network in April, which was claimed as a world first by using it to reach 83 Gbps on its live full fibre access network.

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

