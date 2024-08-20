Nokia and Homeplus hook up Taiwan with 25G PON

Nokia 25G PON fibre will enable Homeplus to dish out 25Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds which are 125x faster than the national average (200Mb/s), ‘paving the way for new enhanced residential and enterprise services,’ states the release.

Going forward Homeplus will be able to deploy a full range of PON technologies, which is pitched as a ‘superior user experience’.

Based on the Quillion chipset and Lightspan FX platform, Nokia’s fibre broadband offering will allow Homeplus to reuse its existing fibre broadband equipment to ramp up capacity and deliver ‘enhanced broadband services’. The release states this will allow it to quickly boost speeds up to 25Gb/s, which is pitched at cloud computing, 8K video streaming, online gaming, virtual reality, and Internet of Things applications.

“We have been actively investing in our network and services we provide to ensure customers receive the best quality experience possible,” said Cliff Lai, Vice Chairman of Homeplus. “This partnership with Nokia allows us to future proof our network and provide unprecedented broadband speeds that can help drive a whole new set of services that further enhance the unmatched customer experience we’re committed to delivering.”

John Harrington, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Sales, Network Infrastructure at Nokia added: “The superior connectivity developed across Nokia’s long-standing and close partnership with HOMEPLUS has been important not only to both of our organizations but also to Taiwan’s people and businesses. Leveraging Nokia’s cutting-edge 25G PON solution, this latest upgrade will usher in a new era of sustainable, futureproofed connectivity for HOMEPLUS’s customers that is capable of delivering 25Gbps broadband speed.”

Nokia launched its 25G PON starter kit solution around this time last year, described as offering operators tools to ‘maximize and monetize’ 10Gbs+ deployments and is supposed to provide operators with ‘everything they need to accelerate the deployment of high-speed connectivity to businesses.’

Since then it’s been involved in a number of deployments and trials around the world, working with operators including Google Fiber, Frontier, Telefonica, and NBN.