Nokia and Homeplus hook up Taiwan with 25G PON

Using Nokia kit, Homeplus claims to be the first first broadband operator in Taiwan to deploy 25G PON (Passive Optical Network).

Andrew Wooden

August 20, 2024

2 Min Read

Nokia 25G PON fibre will enable Homeplus to dish out 25Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds which are 125x faster than the national average (200Mb/s), ‘paving the way for new enhanced residential and enterprise services,’ states the release.

Going forward Homeplus will be able to deploy a full range of PON technologies, which is pitched as a ‘superior user experience’.

Based on the Quillion chipset and Lightspan FX platform, Nokia’s fibre broadband offering will allow Homeplus to reuse its existing fibre broadband equipment to ramp up capacity and deliver ‘enhanced broadband services’. The release states this will allow it to quickly boost speeds up to 25Gb/s, which is pitched at cloud computing, 8K video streaming, online gaming, virtual reality, and Internet of Things applications.

“We have been actively investing in our network and services we provide to ensure customers receive the best quality experience possible,” said Cliff Lai, Vice Chairman of Homeplus. “This partnership with Nokia allows us to future proof our network and provide unprecedented broadband speeds that can help drive a whole new set of services that further enhance the unmatched customer experience we’re committed to delivering.”

John Harrington, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Sales, Network Infrastructure at Nokia added: “The superior connectivity developed across Nokia’s long-standing and close partnership with HOMEPLUS has been important not only to both of our organizations but also to Taiwan’s people and businesses. Leveraging Nokia’s cutting-edge 25G PON solution, this latest upgrade will usher in a new era of sustainable, futureproofed connectivity for HOMEPLUS’s customers that is capable of delivering 25Gbps broadband speed.”

Nokia launched its 25G PON starter kit solution around this time last year, described as offering operators tools to ‘maximize and monetize’ 10Gbs+ deployments and is supposed to provide operators with ‘everything they need to accelerate the deployment of high-speed connectivity to businesses.’

Since then it’s been involved in a number of deployments and trials around the world, working with operators including Google Fiber, Frontier, Telefonica, and NBN.  

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

A 5G tower with "5G" written in blue font at the top of tower
5G & 6G
5G survey reveals CSP attitudes to AI, security, and private networks5G survey reveals CSP attitudes to AI, security, and private networks
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Broadband
UK government grumbles about ‘unnecessary pole deployment’UK government grumbles about ‘unnecessary pole deployment’
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
4 satellites in space with the inscription "Sateliot"
Satellite
Sateliot gears up for offering commercial space-based IoT servicesSateliot gears up for offering commercial space-based IoT services
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Ericsson sells off IconectivEricsson sells off Iconectiv
Aug 19, 2024
1 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read