Nexfibre urges Ofcom to support consolidation and curb BT

Nexfibre has a strong message for the UK telecoms regulator when it comes to the fibre market: retain all checks and balances on BT and Openreach, and support sector consolidation.

Mary Lennighan

January 14, 2025

3 Min Read

The UK fibre builder, which is working to establish itself as the second scale player in the market behind the incumbent, is keen to have its say ahead of Ofcom's upcoming Telecoms Access Review, scheduled for next year.

Nexfibre, which didn't exist when Ofcom last examined the market via its Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review in 2021, is naturally looking after its own interests with its 'UK Fibre: A Fork In the Road' report, published on Tuesday.

But it also gives us a glimpse into the company's plans to grow its wholesale fibre business in the UK and where it perceives the potential stumbling blocks along the way to be.

It outlined five key recommendations for the regulator, the fifth of which, almost an afterthought, is around consolidation. Specifically, Nexfibre wants to make sure that Ofcom et al would back mergers and acquisitions, for the good of the market, of course.

"To support economically sustainable competition, Ofcom and the CMA should not seek to impose a minimum number of competing networks in a market but allow consolidation to the sustainable number of rivals on a localised basis," it said.

The UK has already seen some altnet consolidation. CityFibre has swallowed up a number of rivals including, most recently, Lit fibre, while Nexfibre itself teamed up with sister company Virgin Media O2 to buy Uppp, and just over six months ago Netomnia and Brsk came together.

It stands to reason that smaller altnets will struggle to compete. As Nexfibre pointed out in its report, rising interest rates, amongst other things, have hit fibre players hard, leading to job losses and a slowdown in fibre build-out during 2024.

But it seems unlikely that Nexfibre is taking an altruistic stand on behalf of its less deep-pocketed rivals here; let's not forget that Nexfibre is funded by InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica. We can probably safely predict that Nexfibre has other acquisition targets in its sight as it seeks to compete with the incumbent.

Speaking of whom, Nexfibre claims that BT and its Openreach division are already exhibiting behaviour that is putting the squeeze on rival network builders and it wants Ofcom to crack down on this.

It claims BT is harming competition and deterring market entry by employing shady pricing tactics for duct and pole access and exclusionary pricing in the wholesale space; on that last point, it referenced the Equinox and Equinox 2 pricing schemes that altnets vocally opposed a couple of years ago.

In general, Nexfibre is determined that Ofcom should not be tempted to deregulate BT in any area, insisting that there is not yet sufficient competition for the market to be considered competitive. And it wants the regulator to go further to address the above issues that are already causing harm.

That's just Nexfibre's view, of course. Ofcom may well see things differently. It has already disclosed that it will look at consolidation as part of the Telecoms Access Review, and the tone of its musings on the matter last spring suggested that it is likely to be pro-M&A in fibre.

But regulation on the incumbent, or indeed the lack thereof, is always going to be a more contentious issue. Ofcom's previous market review ultimately triggered an acceleration in fibre building from both Openreach and competitors like VMO2 and CityFibre. The regulator is unlikely to want to rock the boat this time around, so we can expect decisions that are designed to maintain the momentum in the fibre building market, momentum that Nexfibre’s report claims is under threat.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Public Policy
Outgoing US government upsets everyone with one last round of chip export restrictions
Outgoing US government upsets everyone with one last round of chip export restrictions

Jan 14, 2025

Operator Ecosystem
T-Mobile US to spend $600 million on ad firm Vistar
T-Mobile US to spend $600 million on ad firm Vistar

Jan 14, 2025

AI
UK government to throw £7 million at 120 AI projects
UK government to throw £7 million at 120 AI projects

Jan 14, 2025

Open RAN
US awards $117 million in funding for Open RAN kit
US awards $117 million in funding for Open RAN kit

Jan 13, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023