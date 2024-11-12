Neos and Vorboss team up for London business connectivity push

The deal will mean Neos Networks customers can access Vorboss' last-mile connectivity services in London via the latter’s LIVEQUOTE platform. This includes ethernet services up to 10Gbps, with direct internet access up to 100Gbps.

Neos and Vorboss say they are increasing the availability of high-capacity backhaul and last-mile connections in London, and that they share a “strong operational and cultural alignment, focusing on high-bandwidth services and fast lead times.”

Neos Networks claims to be UK’s largest business-dedicated network with over 600 points of presence and 90 data centres nationwide. Vorboss meanwhile says it is investing £250 million to build a fibre network aimed at businesses across London.

The aim of the partnership is to go after “the growing demand for affordable and reliable high-capacity connectivity in London's business sector,” says the release.

"We're excited about our collaboration with Vorboss, which builds on our long-standing commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable connectivity across the UK,” said Lee Myall, CEO at Neos Networks. “By combining our extensive nationwide network with Vorboss’ advanced London infrastructure, we're increasing the options for businesses demanding top-tier connectivity. This deal allows us to extend our reach in the capital, providing more organisations with access to the robust, secure networks they need."

Tim Creswick, CEO of Vorboss, added:"Enabling the London last-mile for Neos will pitch our network directly against the legacy players in London, and will show just how strong we are in performance, delivery timeframes, and value. The Neos LIVEQUOTE portal is a great tool for giving a transparent view of the services available, and we look forward to competing on that basis.”

To find out more about what the firms are up to in the wider UK fibre scene, both recently made appearances on the Telecoms.com podcast. You can watch/listen to the episode with Lee Myall, CEO of Neos Networks here, and Howard Jones from Vorboss here.