Mobily and Telecom Egypt to deploy submarine cable through Red Sea

Mobily and Telecom Egypt will land what they say is the first Saudi submarine cable linking Saudi Arabia and Egypt through the Red Sea.

Andrew Wooden

November 5, 2024

2 Min Read

The new cable will be wholly owned by Mobily, and will pass through the Red Sea to connect Saudi Arabia and Egypt. There is room for expansion and access to Europe through various connectivity options, we’re told.

The new subsea cable will provide ‘more reliable connectivity, handle increasing telecom traffic, and meet the growing demand for internet services locally and internationally,’ says the release.

It will land at two cable landing stations along the Red Sea – namely Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Duba in Saudi Arabia – and will enable Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf and Saudi Arabia’s neighbouring countries to the Egyptian landing station in the Red Sea through Mobily’s digital corridors.

“The new cable represents a significant milestone in strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a leading international hub for telecommunications services and data traffic, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily.

“The signing of the agreement underscores our commitment to expanding our infrastructure and enhancing our capabilities both regionally and internationally, as Mobily's new cable will connect Saudi Arabia to Egypt and improve communication flexibility between the Middle East and Europe. I am pleased with our cooperation with Telecom Egypt, which will enable us to offer the best services to all our customers around the world.”

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt added:We are pleased to collaborate with Mobily, a renowned telecommunications player in the region, to connect communities throughout their extended network. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Mobily, advancing our joint ambitious plans and connecting major regional hubs such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Complementing the newly established landing station in Sharm El Sheikh, we are developing new crossing routes to connect Sharm El Sheikh to the Mediterranean Sea. Telecom Egypt is dedicated to advancing the international telecommunications infrastructure by enhancing the geographical diversity of the global subsea cable networks. We are confident that this commercial agreement will be a valuable addition to our ongoing efforts to support this critical sector and cater to the rising demand for capacity and connectivity.”

In March this year four submarine telecoms cables were cut in the Red Sea, near the area in which the Houthies of Yemen have been attacking commercial shipping. Later in October, network services provider RETN claimed the damage affected close to 70% of Europe-Asia data traffic flow, not the 25% initially reported.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Virtualization
Ericsson and Dialog Axiata claim world's first commercial vBSC deployment
Ericsson and Dialog Axiata claim world's first commercial vBSC deployment

Nov 5, 2024

Fibre
Bell Canada heads south with $3.7 billion acquisition of Ziply
Bell Canada heads south with $3.7 billion acquisition of Ziply

Nov 5, 2024

Fibre
Nokia and Elisa trial 100G PON over live fibre network
Nokia and Elisa trial 100G PON over live fibre network

Nov 5, 2024

Security
GSMA and UK Finance team up for API based anti-fraud initiative
GSMA and UK Finance team up for API based anti-fraud initiative

Nov 5, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023