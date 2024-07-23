MasOrange and Vodafone to create €10 billion fibre company

MasOrange and Vodafone are working on the creation of a fibre networks company that could have a valuation of as much as €10 billion, it emerged this week.

Mary Lennighan

July 23, 2024

4 Min Read

The Spanish operators are in advanced negotiations to create a new vehicle for their fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) assets, of which they plan to divest a significant, but minority, stake to an institutional investor, Expansion reported on Tuesday.

The paper said it first broke the news in late May, although clearly it did not reach us at the time, however now it has more details and it seems the new business will be larger than it first believed.

MasOrange will contribute FTTH connections to around 9 million homes and businesses, while Vodafone will add 3 million – these are connections it rolled out in conjunction with MasMovil and Orange – as well as some significant cable network customers. The paper notes that it is not the network assets that are important here, but rather the bill-paying customers.

MasOrange will be the main shareholder of the resulting fiberco or netco – the media seems to be using the names interchangably, although interestingly Expansion notes that the overall project has been dubbed Surf, which could give us a clue to a brand name. MasOrange will take a 50% share in the new outfit to Vodafone's 10%, while a 40% stake will be sold off to an investment partner.

The paper points to insurance companies and pension funds as likely investors. Essentially, the telcos are looking for a partner that doesn't want management control, but is simply looking for a decent return.

The partner could have to stump up between €1.5 billion and €2 billion for that 40% stake, it says. However, the business as a whole, which will be created half via capital and the other half with debt, would have an enterprise value, including debt, of between €7.5 billion and €10 billion. The money brought in from the investment partner would be used by the telcos to reduce their own debt levels.

That high valuation is supported by the new company's market share, the paper explained. MasOrange already claims a big chunk of the fibre market in Spain, but the addition of Vodafone's customers gives the new entity a share of around 60% in any part of the country, it said.

However, the benefits of that market share are tempered slightly by the competition concerns the deal could raise. The companies already have a plan to deal with these though. Rather than open up their combined networks to third-party retail customers, they have decided only to serve their own end users.

It might sound counter-intuitive, but the paper insists that that model will help to get the authorities onside and enable the telcos to navigate the regulatory process. Presumably, the project ends up being viewed more as a joint rollout scheme than a merger.

Separately, Vodafone is also working on a fixed broadband arrangement with Telefonica, which perhaps also helps to ease competition concerns... although if all the main players in Spain are in bed with each other in one way or another, it’s hard to imagine much real differentiation in the market.

Nonetheless, Vodafone is reportedly hammering out a pact with Telefonica that, like the MasOrange deal, will help it to migrate its cable customers to fibre when the time comes. 45% of Vodafone's fixed broadband base in Spain uses its own networks – either fibre or HFC – while 55% run over infrastructure provided by either Telefonica or MasOrange. It is logical then that it would seek to migrate HFC customers in the Telefonica footprint to the incumbent's FTTH network and use MasOrange where its cable network is close to that company's infrastructure.

Essentially, Telefonica still has a broader network than its newly-merged rival, and it's natural that Vodafone would want to capitalise on that.

We should find out exactly what will happen soon enough, as far as MasOrange and Vodafone are concerned, at least.

The telcos will not create the new netco until they have found an investment partner, Expansion says, but that could be just around the corner. Discussions are sufficiently advanced that a final agreement could be inked in a matter of weeks; the operators are shooting for the end of July, but should they fail to hit that deadline, we might be looking at September.

Either way, we can expect imminent change in the Spanish fibre market.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
Telefonica develops new quantum security proof of conceptTelefonica develops new quantum security proof of concept
Jul 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
MasOrange and Vodafone to create €10 billion fibre companyMasOrange and Vodafone to create €10 billion fibre company
Jul 23, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Wireless Networking
2G's staying power writ large in VMO2's 'network evolution' plan2G's staying power writ large in VMO2's 'network evolution' plan
Jul 23, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Study finds UK among top countries for broadband reliabilityStudy finds UK among top countries for broadband reliability
Jul 23, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE