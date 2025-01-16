Greater availability of LightSpeed’s 10Gbps XGS-PON services is now being developed utilising Neos Networks’ UK-wide network, we’re told, “providing its wholesale customers greater access and choice when purchasing connectivity.”

The LightSpeed Group operates through two entities – LightSpeed Networks builds and manages the infrastructure for its retail and wholesale services, and LightSpeed Broadband provides connectivity directly to homes and businesses.

Neos is providing LightSpeed with dark fibre, 100Gbps and 10Gbps optical links, and backhaul services. This will enable it to expand into new regions such as North Staffordshire and connect to critical data centres in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, we’re told. As a result, LightSpeed can now offer bespoke wholesale services and managed solutions to other service providers.

“Partnering with Neos Networks allows us to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to homes and businesses in the East Midlands and beyond,” said Chris Tagg, Chief Technology and Information Officer at The LightSpeed Group. “This collaboration equips us with the flexibility and scalability to expand rapidly into new markets while staying true to our commitment to exceptional service delivery - especially in areas where traditional options like Openreach are unavailable.”

Lee Myall, CEO at Neos Networks added: “Our collaboration with LightSpeed is a prime example of how advanced network infrastructure can support providers in reaching underserved areas. By delivering tailored connectivity solutions, we’re enabling LightSpeed to expand their footprint and bring high-quality broadband to more communities and businesses.”

Late last year, Neos Networks signed a deal with Vorboss to combine the former’s nationwide high-capacity network with the latter’s London-focused fibre infrastructure. The idea is Neos customers can access Vorboss' last-mile connectivity services in London via the latter’s LIVEQUOTE platform, including ethernet services up to 10Gbps.