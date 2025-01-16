LightSpeed and Neos Networks pipe fibre across Midlands and East of EnglandLightSpeed and Neos Networks pipe fibre across Midlands and East of England

Broadband provider LightSpeed, working with Neos Networks, is expanding its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and wholesale services across the Midlands and East of England.

Andrew Wooden

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read

Greater availability of LightSpeed’s 10Gbps XGS-PON services is now being developed utilising Neos Networks’ UK-wide network, we’re told, “providing its wholesale customers greater access and choice when purchasing connectivity.”

The LightSpeed Group operates through two entities – LightSpeed Networks builds and manages the infrastructure for its retail and wholesale services, and LightSpeed Broadband provides connectivity directly to homes and businesses.

Neos is providing LightSpeed with dark fibre, 100Gbps and 10Gbps optical links, and backhaul services. This will enable it to expand into new regions such as North Staffordshire and connect to critical data centres in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, we’re told. As a result, LightSpeed can now offer bespoke wholesale services and managed solutions to other service providers.

“Partnering with Neos Networks allows us to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to homes and businesses in the East Midlands and beyond,” said Chris Tagg, Chief Technology and Information Officer at The LightSpeed Group. “This collaboration equips us with the flexibility and scalability to expand rapidly into new markets while staying true to our commitment to exceptional service delivery - especially in areas where traditional options like Openreach are unavailable.”

Lee Myall, CEO at Neos Networks added: “Our collaboration with LightSpeed is a prime example of how advanced network infrastructure can support providers in reaching underserved areas. By delivering tailored connectivity solutions, we’re enabling LightSpeed to expand their footprint and bring high-quality broadband to more communities and businesses.”

Late last year, Neos Networks signed a deal with Vorboss to combine the former’s nationwide high-capacity network with the latter’s London-focused fibre infrastructure. The idea is Neos customers can access Vorboss' last-mile connectivity services in London via the latter’s LIVEQUOTE platform, including ethernet services up to 10Gbps.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

IoT
Orange, Telefonica and partners create connected cars 5G highway
Orange, Telefonica and partners create connected cars 5G highway

Jan 16, 2025

AI
GenAI is derailing organisations' sustainability efforts
GenAI is derailing organisations' sustainability efforts

Jan 16, 2025

Regulation
Ericsson and Nokia put the screws on EU's new commissioners
Ericsson and Nokia put the screws on EU's new commissioners

Jan 16, 2025

Public Policy
US takes game of anti-China whack-a-mole to another level
US takes game of anti-China whack-a-mole to another level

Jan 16, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023