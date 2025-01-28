Fibre underpins solid Q4 for AT&TFibre underpins solid Q4 for AT&T

AT&T rolled out a lot of fibre and persuaded a significant number of new customers to use it in the fourth quarter of 2024, driving a solid set of financials for the period and a sense of optimism going into 2025.

Mary Lennighan

January 28, 2025

3 Min Read

The US operator on Monday added more than a dollar to its share price when it posted its results for the three months to the end of December.

Aside from a strong performance in fibre, the telco was also upbeat about its mobile business, and the relationship between the two. But while it expects revenue growth in both sectors this year, it has no new operational targets to share at this stage.

AT&T rolled out full fibre to around 600,000 premises in Q4, taking its total fibre footprint to 28.9 million locations. At that rate of build it is surely well on track to hit its goal of reaching 30 million by year-end, an interim target on the road to 50 million by the end of 2029.

Arguably more importantly, its take-up rate looks healthy. The telco added 307,000 net new fibre customers in Q4, raising its overall subscriber base to 9.3 million.

Postpaid phone net adds, another closely-watched metric, came in at 482,000, which was actually down on the fourth quarter of 2023, but a good enough result for AT&T to draw attention to it. History suggests T-Mobile US will post a higher number when it reports its own results later this week, but AT&T is confident its churn figure will be the best across the industry at 0.85%.

The telco is also seeing an increase in customers taking both mobile service and fibre broadband, which can only help with stickiness.

"While our fibre investment is delivering strong returns on a standalone basis, it's also benefiting our Mobility business as we add more converged customers," AT&T chief financial officer Pascal Desroches said on the firm's analyst call.

"Our AT&T Fiber penetration is 40% today, with 4 out of every 10 AT&T Fiber households also choosing AT&T as their wireless provider," Desroches said. "Both these metrics improved by about 100 basis points versus the prior year, reflecting strong demand for our fibre and 5G services together," he said.

Customer growth is translating into a revenue uplift, with AT&T reporting increases in both Consumer wireless and broadband, partially offset by a decline at its Business wireline unit. Overall, its top line was up by 0.9% year-on-year in Q4 to US$32.3 billion. Revenue for the full year was flat at just over $122 billion.

In 2025 AT&T is guiding for consolidated service revenue growth in the low single digit range, which would be an improvement on the 0.5% it posted in 2024. The big growth drivers will be mobile and fibre. AT&T puts Mobility service revenue growth at the higher end of the 2%-3% range, and Consumer fibre broadband revenue growth in the mid-teens.

"We ended 2024 with strong momentum," said AT&T CEO John Stankey in a statement accompanying the numbers. "Customers and shareholders can look forward to receiving even more value in 2025 as we expand the country's largest fiber network, modernize our wireless network, grow our business and begin share repurchases in the second half of the year."

That's the sort of statement shareholders like to hear.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
China smartphone space bounces back but consumers still cautious
China smartphone space bounces back but consumers still cautious

Jan 28, 2025

Wireless Networking
Cloudflare points to ‘rickety infrastructure’ following Verizon outages
Cloudflare points to ‘rickety infrastructure’ following Verizon outages

Jan 28, 2025

AI
AI incumbents wrestle with their DeepSeek hangovers
AI incumbents wrestle with their DeepSeek hangovers

Jan 28, 2025

Operator Ecosystem
Deutsche Telekom reinforces T-Mobile US in exec shuffle
Deutsche Telekom reinforces T-Mobile US in exec shuffle

Jan 28, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023