EXA Infrastructure has been brought in by IOEMA as the landing partner for its new submarine cable in Leiston, UK.

Andrew Wooden

February 18, 2025

2 Min Read

IOEMA is a 1,600 km repeated high-capacity submarine fibre optic network linking the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Norway. Launched in May 2024, the project is pitched as “a game-changer”, connecting strategic locations favoured by hyperscalers and content providers due to power availability. The primary landing points link Europe’s core FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris) data hubs.

The project is supposed to strengthen Northern Europe’s connectivity, enhance diversity and reduce reliance on congested terrestrial routes. From the cable landing station, EXA will also provide critical backhaul connectivity to data centres, including London Telehouse and Equinix.

Leiston serves as a critical gateway between the UK and the Netherlands, we’re told, via the Concerto cable which offers low-latency direct links to London, alternative routes to Dublin and northern UK regions bypassing London, and access to multiple transatlantic pathways.

"Being selected as the landing partner for this advanced fibre optic project highlights our expertise in delivering complex subsea landing solutions,” said Steve Roberts, SVP of Strategic Investments and Product Management at EXA Infrastructure. “Our commitment to providing diversity and resiliency through our extensive owned fibre network in Europe, coupled with vital transatlantic routes, positions us as a market leader in enabling advanced connectivity"

Eckhard Bruckschen, CTO at IOEMA Fibre added: “We are thrilled to announce our Landing Partnership for our second UK Landing point in Leiston.  Working with EXA Infrastructure enables IOEMA to link to one of Europe’s largest infrastructure footprints and beyond, increasing the connectivity solutions, diversity and reach of our system.”

Late last year EXA Infrastructure agreed to acquire Global Communication Net (GCN), a Bulgarian telco which owns a fibre-optic network of over 2,500km. This acquisition marks a ‘significant expansion’ of EXA Infrastructure's strategic assets in South-Eastern Europe, stated the release at the time, and the deal will see it acquire the entirety of GCN's products and services, including dark fibre, wavelength and colocation services.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

Andrew Wooden
