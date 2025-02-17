The cable landings were completed by subsea fibre optic cable data systems supplier SubCom, who engineered, manufactured and installed SEA-ME-WE-6. The system connects India to Singapore and Marseille in France, crossing Egypt through terrestrial cables.

The cable landing will be integrated with Airtel’s data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its facilities in Mumbai and Chennai, and the intention is to enable global hyperscalers and businesses in India to access international connectivity and data centre services.

Airtel has investment in the core cable and has additionally co-built a private network of four Fiber Pairs between Singapore, Chennai and Mumbai. The cable system will bring a 220 TBPs of global capacity to India, we’re told.

Bharti Airtel has investments in 34 cables globally with some of the more recent deployments including 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) and Equiano.

“At Airtel we strive to provide the best in class services to our customers and this new investment and milestone would further improve our secure, diverse and scalable global network,” said Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO, Airtel Business. “We are delighted to further strengthen our global connectivity by landing one of the largest cable systems into our facilities. This complements our existing network strength of 400,000 Rkms across 50 countries. This also underlines our commitment to address Digital India’s growing demand for global connectivity & data with additional routes, diversity and capacity.”

At the end of last year, Bharti Airtel drafted in Ericsson for a multi-billion-dollar deal to roll out 4G and 5G RAN equipment. Under the terms of the new deal the kit vendor will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions that will help Bharti Airtel increase coverage and capacity on its network. It will also upgrade the software on 4G radios it has already installed for the telco, and it followed a similar announcement from Nokia a few weeks before that.