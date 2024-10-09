Australia legislates on NBN sell-off

The Australian government is introducing new legislation to make sure that the NBN cannot be sold off...not that anyone was actually trying to flog the national broadband operator.

Mary Lennighan

October 9, 2024

3 Min Read

Essentially, the NBN has once again become a political football. Or perhaps more accurately, this perennial political football is being kicked harder than it has been for a while.

This week Anthony Albanese's government introduced a new bill designed to keep the National Broadband Network (NBN) in public hands, citing the need to protect consumer access to affordable high-speed Internet. The bill constitutes a series of proposed changes to the NBN Companies Act 2011 that will – if it passes – remove certain elements of the act that would have come into play in the event of preparation for privatisation.

But while the government is looking to pitch this as being for the benefit of end-users, no one is fooled: this bill is the act of an under-fire government with one eye on next year's election. While talk of NBN privatisation was rife some years ago, there have been few to no whisperings in that direction for quite some time. The government is presenting the solution to a problem that isn't currently there.

"Keeping the NBN in public hands means high speed broadband remains affordable for Australian families and businesses around the country," said Prime Minister Albanese, in a joint statement with Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher and Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland. "The Coalition made a mess of the NBN – my Government is getting on with the job of fixing it and making sure it stays in public hands, where it belongs."

The fact that no one has suggested otherwise appears to have made little impression on the PM, who took the opportunity to outline his government's endeavours to support the network; specifically, he talked up an October 2022-23 Budget pledge to commit A$2.4 billion of investment to expand full fibre connections to a further 1.5 million premises by 2025.

"The Coalition rushed to declare the NBN 'complete' so they could put it on the block for sale – selling out Australian consumers and regional communities," the joint statement reads, referring to a December 2020 announcement from then Communications Minister Paul Fletcher.

As Australian business publication ITnews reported at the time, there was still construction work going on and while some premises could not connect to the network, others were not receiving the minimum standard of connection, However, the declaration of completeness was widely viewed as the first step on the road to privatisation.

But when the current Labor government came to power in 2022 it made it clear that NBN would not be sold off, an assertion that present comms minister Rowland has now reiterated.

"It is only a Labor Government that will ensure the NBN remains in public hands," she said, in the joint statement.

"Communities across Australia have told us that the job of upgrading the NBN is not complete, which is why we're investing in more fibre and fixed wireless upgrades," the comms minister said. "Australians don't trust the Coalition not to flog off the NBN just like they did with Telstra, resulting in higher prices and poorer services, especially in the regions."

And with that statement she gave the NBN a good punt towards the opposition.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan

test new title

title panel

See more
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
T-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarilyT-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarily
Oct 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Telcos are lapping up generative AITelcos are lapping up generative AI
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
ASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading adsASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading ads
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Nokia launches salvo of industrial edge appsNokia launches salvo of industrial edge apps
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read