The new Falqon MQS4000 Quantum Switch enables a multi-user, multipoint-to-multipoint Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network. The firm describes this as significant step forward in quantum networking, and the point of it seems to be that it allows for scaling a QKD network without significantly ramping up hardware requirements.

This allows for large scale deployment of quantum communication within organisations, be they governments, large corporates, or data sensitive chains like health or smart industry, we’re told.

As the release puts it: “Q*Bird’s Falqon Quantum Key Distribution QKD architecture allows for true multipoint-to-multipoint communication. With the new Quantum Switch a network can grow to hundreds or even thousands of users without a complete redesign, and while avoiding exponential increase in hardware required by systems using a separate link for each pair of communicating parties.”

Q*Bird’s pitch is that its QKD technology is immune to all known (and yet-to-be-proposed) detector side-channel attacks, and thus provides ‘significant security advantages’ over other QKD implementations.

The tech has been deployed and tested in the Netherlands in the national network run by SURF, a co-operative run by Dutch education and research institutions.

It is now ready for commercial deployment apparently, and Q*Bird is targeting the quantum security market, digital infrastructure players (such as telcos and data centres) and the developing market for quantum interconnects.

“As far as we know, this has never been done commercially before. The outcome is that we have another crucial component that will allow for truly scalable quantum networks,” said Q*Bird CEO and co-founder, Ingrid Romijn.

David Maier, Quantum Communication Advisor at SURF added: "Quantum communication is progressing quickly, and it's time to explore its potential for future networks. By setting up a QKD testbed, SURF is taking an important step into a new infrastructure challenge that will support research and education, while contributing to the development of the foundational technologies for future quantum networks."

Since last year, Q*Bird has grown from a three-person R&D-focused company to a 21-person commercial operation. It was founded in January 2022, with the intention of using patented technology that ‘outperforms the competition’ on security and cost. The firm says its technology provides secure foundations for the future ‘quantum internet’, where quantum computers are connected over long distances around the world.

Q*Bird raised a €2.5 million funding round in May 2024, which was jointly led by QDNL Participations and Cottonwood Technology Fund, with participation from InnovationQuarter. Alain le Loux, General Partner at Cottonwood Technology Fund said at the time: “We are thrilled to back this pioneering quantum cybersecurity company that is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions to safeguard data and systems against emerging threats. The untappable solution of Q*Bird will dramatically change the cybersecurity world.”

While still in its nascent form, there have been a number of quantum trials and projects with regards to quantum computing in the telecoms sphere of late. Last month, Eurofiber, Quantum Bridge and Juniper Networks got together to work on quantum-safe communication solutions aimed at organisations on the former’s network.

Eurofiber intends to integrate post-quantum cryptography into its network infrastructure by combining Juniper Networks’ SRX firewalls with Quantum Bridge’s DSKE technology, we were told at the time. Eurofiber said it had showcased the technology at a meeting of central banks in Rome, where it demonstrated how the Quantum Bridge DSKE technology combined with Juniper Networks SRX firewalls “can play a leading role in securing the financial system from attacks by malicious actors using quantum computers.”

In August, Singtel launched what it calls Southeast Asia’s first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+). The network uses quantum security solutions to protect enterprises against quantum threats, and supports a range of network and security devices for enterprises in Singapore keen to secure their communications, we’re told.

Over in the UK, the National Quantum Computing Centre was opened in October – a 4,000 square meter facility which will house various quantum computing platforms and offer ‘open access’ to industry, academia, and other sectors across the UK.