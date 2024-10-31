Hrvatski Telekom and Nokia team up on API pilots

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom owned Croation operator Hrvatski Telekom have announced pilot projects that will use the former’s Network as Code platform on the latter’s 5G network.

Andrew Wooden

October 31, 2024

2 Min Read

The intention is to enable developers to drum up some new consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications for Hrvatski Telekom customers in Croatia and elsewhere in Europe.

One project detailed in the release also involves cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider Infobip, and Elmo, which provides ‘teledriving’ technology.

How they all work together is that running on Hrvatski’s 5G network, Infobip's communications API and Nokia’s Quality of Service on Demand software are used to improve video connections for Elmo’s teledriving technology. Teledriving entails the remote operation of a vehicle via software, cameras, and sensors, in which a human driver controls the vehicle in situations where safety, accessibility, or efficiency is a concern, we’re told.  

“Through collaboration on piloting projects, with Nokia and other partners, we are exploring the great opportunities that could arise from unlocking the full potential of connecting new platforms with 5G network capabilities,” said Boris Drilo, CTIO, at Hrvatski Telekom. “Ensuring high-performing networks, foundational for the launch of new use cases across industries and businesses not only Croatia but across the globe, is essential for developers in creating new game-changing applications.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services, added: “With Nokia’s Network as Code platform and open and growing ecosystem of API partners, Hrvatski Telekom will benefit from having more choice, flexibility, and extreme automation to create new value for its customers. As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia is driving the next evolution of networking to unlock new network applications with our platform.”

Nokia established a partnership with Infobip earlier this year. As part of the deal, it was announced at the time that both firms respective API portfolios will be cross-marketed to developers, simplifying access to a broader range of APIs that span both CPaaS and network API use cases – and this announcement today appears to be one outcome of that.

Andrew Wooden

