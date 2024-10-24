China to allow foreign companies to run data centres and offer telco services

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has reportedly launched a pilot program allowing foreign firms to operate data centres and offer telco services in certain regions.

Andrew Wooden

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read

According to a report from state news agency Xinhua, the pilot ‘allows foreign investors to operate wholly-owned businesses such as internet data centres and engage in online data processing and transaction processing in the designated areas.’ The designated areas being Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan and Shenzhen.

HSBC's fintech subsidiary in China is preparing to apply for an internet content provider permit, says Xinhua, while China Daily reports that Tesla is also among the first group of companies participating in the trial.

The goal of the scheme is for China to align itself with international economic and trade rules, diversify market supply, boost innovation, and ‘share the benefits of its digital economy with the rest of the world’, says Xinhua.

This is part of a plan to reduce market barriers for foreign investment in the Chinese telecoms sector, and as of September, 2,220 foreign-invested companies have been licensed to operate telecom businesses in the country, we’re told in the Xinhua report.

"The pilot program marks a new phase of China's opening-up in the telecommunications sector," Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology is quoted as saying in the report, and he also apparently urged continued efforts to improve the business environment for foreign investors and explore more business models and growth drivers.

Wang Zhiqin, Vice-President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said: "China is enabling foreign players to share the dividends offered by the Chinese market. In return, such moves will help the country attract and utilize foreign investment more effectively, and enrich the variety of products and services for local consumers," according to China Daily.

The MIIT said it will ‘closely monitor the program's effects and expand its scope at an appropriate time,’ according to Xinhua.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network

Oct 24, 2024

Service Provider
TIM pleads innocence after office raided by Italian finance police
TIM pleads innocence after office raided by Italian finance police

Oct 24, 2024

AI
Tech Mahindra launches AI hub to propagate Hindi-language AI model
Tech Mahindra launches AI hub to propagate Hindi-language AI model

Oct 24, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
José María Álvarez-Pallete López re-elected as GSMA Chair
José María Álvarez-Pallete López re-elected as GSMA Chair

Oct 23, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023