What Meta’s announcements tell us about the evolving digital censorship environment

In a five minute video, Zuck concedes that his company has been heavy-handed in its approach to censorship but insists he was just doing what he was told by biased politicians, legacy media and fact-checking organisations. With the big-picture acuity you would expect of such a powerful man, he has sensed a changed in prevailing sentiment around digital censorship and, commendably, decided to adapt to it.

“It’s time to get back to our roots on free expression,” opens Zuck, apparently harking back to a time few other people can recall. But let’s take him at his word and accept that the censorious Facebook and Instagram of the last decade were aberrations. Why, when Zuck has near total control over those platforms, did he allow this to happen?