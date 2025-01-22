Digital driving licences will be the first documents to appear in the GOV.UK Wallet, which will be available on iOS and Android sometime this summer. Others will follow, essentially giving users access to some of their most important documents on their smartphones, while also improving access to key services.

While the government's reasoning all seems pretty sound – it is talking up speed and efficiency, amongst other things – its juxtaposition of the announcement with claims of creating £45 billion in cost savings in the public sector by addressing inefficiencies created by outdated technology is a little disingenuous. The two are, of course, related. But there's no real indication of what contribution digital driving licences and so forth will make. Equally, we don't know how much all of this is going to cost.

Nonetheless, Westminster is keen to make progress with the introduction of digital services and that will help to alleviate admin headaches for those who use them as well as those delivering them. That's the theory, at least.

First up, driving licences, which in addition to their core function of proving the user's right to drive will also serve as ID for buying age-restricted items and so forth. But by the end of 2027, the wallet will also include other documents, like Veteran Cards, DBS checks and all other credentials issued by the government "for those who choose to use them," the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

That last point is important. As the government clearly knew it would, this announcement has once again triggered talk of the controversial ID cards issue, a hot topic under previous administrations that has never been fully resolved in the UK. At this stage, there is no indication that this scheme is a springboard to the launch of compulsory ID cards, but it would seem to be the ideal platform from which to do so, should the government revisit that idea.

Indeed, the Financial Times quoted Science Secretary Peter Kyle as saying that "nothing is off the table," when it comes to what the GOV.UK Wallet could be used for in future. That comment appears to have come in response to a specific question about whether information on immigration status could be stored on the wallet, but it covers a lot of bases.

However, at this stage the government insists that traditional physical documents will still be available for those that prefer them, and there will be nothing mandatory about the wallet.

Naturally though, it is keen for end users to make the leap, stressing the security of the system as well as the efficiencies it could bring to daily lives.

"GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually," Kyle said, in a canned statement.

"For people who choose to use GOV.UK Wallet, they will find it easier to prove they're entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before. Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data," he said.

This wouldn't be a government technology announcement without some mention of AI and DSIT did not disappoint on that front.

It piloted generative AI Chatbot GOV.UK Chat amongst business users in December last year and notes that it may add it to the app in future to help people "find answers to complex and niche questions, where the relevant information could be spread over dozens of pages."

That last statement suggests that while the government is using technology to improve access to documents and information, nothing much will change with regard to way it actually presents that information if we will need AI to wade through it.

The AI element is perhaps not imminent though. The government is still working on plans to open up GOV.UK Chat for wider public testing. Doubtless we will hear all about that in due course.