UK to launch digital driving licences, but they're not compulsoryUK to launch digital driving licences, but they're not compulsory

The UK plans to launch app-based digital driving licences later this year as part of a broader plan to digitise government services.

Mary Lennighan

January 22, 2025

3 Min Read
source: dsit

Digital driving licences will be the first documents to appear in the GOV.UK Wallet, which will be available on iOS and Android sometime this summer. Others will follow, essentially giving users access to some of their most important documents on their smartphones, while also improving access to key services.

While the government's reasoning all seems pretty sound – it is talking up speed and efficiency, amongst other things – its juxtaposition of the announcement with claims of creating £45 billion in cost savings in the public sector by addressing inefficiencies created by outdated technology is a little disingenuous. The two are, of course, related. But there's no real indication of what contribution digital driving licences and so forth will make. Equally, we don't know how much all of this is going to cost.

Nonetheless, Westminster is keen to make progress with the introduction of digital services and that will help to alleviate admin headaches for those who use them as well as those delivering them. That's the theory, at least.

First up, driving licences, which in addition to their core function of proving the user's right to drive will also serve as ID for buying age-restricted items and so forth. But by the end of 2027, the wallet will also include other documents, like Veteran Cards, DBS checks and all other credentials issued by the government "for those who choose to use them," the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

That last point is important. As the government clearly knew it would, this announcement has once again triggered talk of the controversial ID cards issue, a hot topic under previous administrations that has never been fully resolved in the UK. At this stage, there is no indication that this scheme is a springboard to the launch of compulsory ID cards, but it would seem to be the ideal platform from which to do so, should the government revisit that idea.

Indeed, the Financial Times quoted Science Secretary Peter Kyle as saying that "nothing is off the table," when it comes to what the GOV.UK Wallet could be used for in future. That comment appears to have come in response to a specific question about whether information on immigration status could be stored on the wallet, but it covers a lot of bases.

However, at this stage the government insists that traditional physical documents will still be available for those that prefer them, and there will be nothing mandatory about the wallet.

Naturally though, it is keen for end users to make the leap, stressing the security of the system as well as the efficiencies it could bring to daily lives.

"GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually," Kyle said, in a canned statement.

"For people who choose to use GOV.UK Wallet, they will find it easier to prove they're entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before. Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data," he said.

This wouldn't be a government technology announcement without some mention of AI and DSIT did not disappoint on that front.

It piloted generative AI Chatbot GOV.UK Chat amongst business users in December last year and notes that it may add it to the app in future to help people "find answers to complex and niche questions, where the relevant information could be spread over dozens of pages."

That last statement suggests that while the government is using technology to improve access to documents and information, nothing much will change with regard to way it actually presents that information if we will need AI to wade through it.

The AI element is perhaps not imminent though. The government is still working on plans to open up GOV.UK Chat for wider public testing. Doubtless we will hear all about that in due course.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
GenAI apps generate $1 billion-plus in revenue
GenAI apps generate $1 billion-plus in revenue

Jan 22, 2025

AI
Tech heavyweights to invest $500 billion in new US AI mega-project
Tech heavyweights to invest $500 billion in new US AI mega-project

Jan 22, 2025

Security
Telecoms API security: the good, the bad, and the ugly
Telecoms API security: the good, the bad, and the ugly

Jan 22, 2025

5G & 6G
Ookla urges UK to look north for 5G inspiration
Ookla urges UK to look north for 5G inspiration

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023