Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa

Orange Middle East and Africa and Mastercard are teaming up to expand access to mobile financial services across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Andrew Wooden

October 29, 2024

This collaboration will enable millions of Orange Money wallet holders to access digital payments through Mastercard’s global network of merchants by 2025, we’re told. The partnership will be rolled out in seven countries including Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

Orange Money customers will be able to obtain a virtual or physical debit card, linked to their Orange Money wallets. These cards will allow payments both locally and internationally, enabling transactions with anything that accepts Mastercard.

The initiative is ‘designed to accelerate financial access, contributing to the financial empowerment of underserved communities,’ says the release.

“This collaboration is an opportunity to bring top notch innovation to our customers, allow to pay with the Mastercard card linked to their Orange Money wallet when they travel internationally, and give them access to online shopping all over the world, in a simple and secure way,” said Aminata Kane, CEO Orange Money Group, Middle East and Africa. “By offering our users the ability to pay effortlessly with Mastercard virtual card, we open the door to a world of new possibilities and promote their financial independence."  

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard EEMEA added: “At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion by leveraging cutting-edge technology to create meaningful, scalable impact. Our collaboration with Orange Money represents a significant step in unlocking the full potential of digital financial services across Africa, enabling millions to participate in the global economy. This collaboration is a testament to our vision to building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind.”

In June, the telco group’s subsidiary Orange Energies announced it would make Orange Smart Energies – a digital platform which provides prepaid access to energy through solar kits and smart meters – available to all energy producers in Africa. The IOT platform launched in 2017 and is pitched as a ‘solution to the profitability challenges faced by energy producers in Africa, by reducing the risk of non-payment.’

