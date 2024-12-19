Nokia and e& UAE claim world’s first fixed end-to-end network slicing solution for gaming

Nokia claims that e& UAE is the first in the world to use its slicing solution to create a dedicated end-to-end network slice “capable of meeting the speed and latency demands of today’s gaming applications.”

Andrew Wooden

December 19, 2024

As part of a trial conducted in e& UAE’s Abu Dhabi labs, the demonstration was intended to highlight the various ways operators can use network slicing to enhance customer experiences by creating network slices in wifi networks and the fibre access network.

e& UAE was apparently able to automatically detect when a new gaming console came online and automatically create a dedicated network slice that improved performance. We’re told the trial highlights the ability to help operators better monetise their networks using dedicated slices in various scenarios.

Nokia’s set up includes Altiplano, Corteca and NSP domain controllers, and allows operators to create a cross-domain network slice with standard based specifications to deliver premium based services.

Operators can create a dedicated slice to optimise TV streaming, cloud gaming, or home working and enterprise applications, we’re told. Each slice can be tailored to have different network characteristics depending on what’s needed, such as routing, bit rate, QoS, latency and security.

“We aim to incorporate cutting-edge technological advancements into our network. Utilizing Nokia’s slicing solution enables us to effortlessly manage our customers’ experience by designing tailored network slices for specific services and application requirements,” said Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, Vice President of Fixed Access Network at e& UAE. “This approach ensures the delivery of an exceptional digital experience while addressing diverse service needs effectively and enhancing return on investment.”

Mohamed Salama, Head of Fixed Networks, Middle East & Africa at Nokia added: “This trial sets a new benchmark in the industry and lays the foundation for future autonomous networks that can deliver premium services to customers in a whole new way. Our slicing solution is uniquely positioned to help operators like e& UAE maximize network investments, optimize resources and create new services for applications like gaming that have the power to enhance customer experiences and increase customer retention.”

Last month, Nokia Nokia completed a network slicing trial with operator du, which it said was the UAE’s first live transport slicing deployment. The release stated that du would plug into Nokia’s slicing technology with the Network Service Platform (NSP) and deliver services such as ‘ultra-reliable low-latency’ communications for gaming and video streaming, and massive machine-type communications that can be used for IoT devices.

