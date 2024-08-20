EU approves German bid to make a European TSMC

The German government is going to provide €5 billion in state aid to enable the creation of a new semiconductor manufacturing joint venture.

Scott Bicheno

August 20, 2024

2 Min Read
source: infineon

It will be called ESMC (European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), which is especially appropriate since world-leading chipmaker TSMC is part of the JV, alongside German companies Bosch and Infineon and Dutch NXP. It was first unveiled a year ago and the European Commission has taken its characteristic time in approving the aid.

“This €5 billion German measure will strengthen semiconductor production capacity in Europe, helping us deliver our green and digital transition and creating opportunities for high-skilled employment,” said European EVP in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager. “The measure’s open foundry model will ensure widespread access to power efficient chips, including by smaller companies and start-ups, while limiting any potential distortion of competition.”

Maybe not everyone will agree with Vestager’s assessment. Obscene amounts of public money are being chucked by Western governments at anyone who knows one end of a chip from the other in a bid to geographically diversify semiconductor manufacture. This is fuelled by anxiety about China one day invading Taiwan, where most of the cutting-edge chipmaking currently takes place.

Building a chip fab, as these manufacturing facilities are commonly referred to, is incredibly expensive, hence the state aid. ESMC’s fab will be located in Dresden, where Infineon already has one and where GlobalFoundries, which will presumably be in direct competition with ESMC for foundry business, has its fab. GlobalFoundries must be delighted with this development.

Despite its name and ownership, comparisons with TSMC should be tempered. The most advanced manufacturing node this facility will manage is 12nm, which is several generations behind the best TSMC has to offer. Infineon and NXP focus more on chips for embedded industrial applications and IoT than the kinds of SoCs that gain significant competitive advantage from using the smallest nodes, so it seems ESMC’s capabilities will be adequate for their needs.

“This investment in Dresden demonstrates TSMC’s commitment to serving our customers’ strategic capacity and technology needs, and we are excited at this opportunity to deepen our long-standing partnership with Bosch, Infineon, and NXP,” said Dr. CC Wei, CEO of TSMC, when the JV was first announced. “Europe is a highly promising place for semiconductor innovation, particularly in the automotive and industrial fields, and we look forward to bringing those innovations to life on our advanced silicon technology with the talent in Europe.”

This is the fourth outpouring of state aid approved by the EC under the auspices of the European Chips Act, with Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics getting most of it, including a new JV with GlobalFoundries in France. STMicroelectronics also operates in the industrial embedded space so it looks like the EU’s strategy is to augment the region’s strengths in this area, which seems sensible, although the presence of world-leading lithography toolmaker ASML in the Netherlands offers tantalising promise.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Report highlights impact of digital poverty on educationReport highlights impact of digital poverty on education
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Wireless Networking
NTT Docomo and D-Wave trial give networks some quantum juiceNTT Docomo and D-Wave trial give networks some quantum juice
Aug 20, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
US trumpets power usage declines in set-top boxes and home broadbandUS trumpets power usage declines in set-top boxes and home broadband
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
CityFibre strikes Sky Broadband deal, sending BT shares downwardCityFibre strikes Sky Broadband deal, sending BT shares downward
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE