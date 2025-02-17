Telefónica Perú declares insolvencyTelefónica Perú declares insolvency

The Peruvian arm of Spanish operator group Telefónica has been forced to seek financial restructuring due to a series of setbacks.

Scott Bicheno

February 17, 2025


source: telefonica

Specifically, according to the press release translated from Spanish, ‘the Board of Directors of Telefónica del Perú (TdP) agreed to request an Ordinary Bankruptcy Procedure (PCO) before the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi) to restructure its financial obligations.’

Some reports have highlighted the collapse of its fibre venture with KKR and Entel, but the reasons stated by the company focused instead on a 20-year-old tax dispute and a hostile regulatory environment. In April of last year Telefónica Perú announced it would have to pay around a third of a billion dollars related to a tax dispute that originated in 2000-2001. Absurdly, since the case took so long to resolve 80 percent of that figure is comprised of fines and interest.

"After evaluating different alternatives to ensure the company's financial stability, we came to the conclusion that voluntarily joining the PCO is the best way to protect the provision of telecommunications services to Peruvians,” said Elena Maestre, CEO of Telefónica Perú. “We are focused, together with employees and suppliers, on ensuring the long-term permanence of TdP, to bring the best technology to our customers, fulfilling our regulatory commitments.”

Even a reduction in share capital announced last November wasn’t enough to avoid this move, which Telefónica is insisting doesn’t imply liquidation or bankruptcy. At that time the company muttered about ‘the lack of legal predictability and high competition in the sector,’ (again translated from Spanish. It’s clear Telefónica feels badly treated by the Peruvian state.

Maybe all that stuff is the reason the KKR/Entel deal collapsed. The news of that development came from an Entel filing that referred to non-compliance with certain closing conditions. Who compensates who for the unravelling of the deal may depend on culpability, which is probably another reason Telefónica is stressing how unhelpful Peru has been.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
