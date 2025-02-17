Specifically, according to the press release translated from Spanish, ‘the Board of Directors of Telefónica del Perú (TdP) agreed to request an Ordinary Bankruptcy Procedure (PCO) before the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi) to restructure its financial obligations.’

Some reports have highlighted the collapse of its fibre venture with KKR and Entel, but the reasons stated by the company focused instead on a 20-year-old tax dispute and a hostile regulatory environment. In April of last year Telefónica Perú announced it would have to pay around a third of a billion dollars related to a tax dispute that originated in 2000-2001. Absurdly, since the case took so long to resolve 80 percent of that figure is comprised of fines and interest.

"After evaluating different alternatives to ensure the company's financial stability, we came to the conclusion that voluntarily joining the PCO is the best way to protect the provision of telecommunications services to Peruvians,” said Elena Maestre, CEO of Telefónica Perú. “We are focused, together with employees and suppliers, on ensuring the long-term permanence of TdP, to bring the best technology to our customers, fulfilling our regulatory commitments.”

Even a reduction in share capital announced last November wasn’t enough to avoid this move, which Telefónica is insisting doesn’t imply liquidation or bankruptcy. At that time the company muttered about ‘the lack of legal predictability and high competition in the sector,’ (again translated from Spanish. It’s clear Telefónica feels badly treated by the Peruvian state.

Maybe all that stuff is the reason the KKR/Entel deal collapsed. The news of that development came from an Entel filing that referred to non-compliance with certain closing conditions. Who compensates who for the unravelling of the deal may depend on culpability, which is probably another reason Telefónica is stressing how unhelpful Peru has been.