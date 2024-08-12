TalkTalk keeps the lights on with £400m refinancing deal

UK telco TalkTalk has agreed the key terms of a new funding deal with its lenders, averting a damaging debt crisis.

Nick Wood

August 12, 2024

2 Min Read

The embattled operator has revolving credit facilities (RCFs) maturing in November, and senior secured notes (SSN) due in February 2025, which together represent around 60 percent of its secured debt.

Under an agreement with SSN holders and a group of banks comprising its RCF providers, these debts will now mature in September 2027, giving TalkTalk valuable breathing space to revive its financial health and improve its operational performance.

In addition to the new deadline, TalkTalk shareholders – including Toscafund and Ares Management – have agreed to provide interim funding to the tune of £65 million. The deal also includes provision for a further £170 million of funding upon the execution of undisclosed lock-up arrangements between the parties.

TalkTalk's balance sheet will also be shored up by the contribution of other assets into the group by major shareholders and Ares. These consist of Virtual1 – the wholesale operation TalkTalk bought in 2022 and subsequently rebranded to PlatformX Communications (PXC) – and the customer bases from Ovo and Shell, which it acquired in August 2022 and February 2024 respectively.

According to sources cited by Sky News, the refinancing deal is worth around £400 million in total, although that figure is not mentioned in the official release.

"The proposed transaction will leave the company well-funded to deliver the respective strategic plans of PlatformX Communications and TalkTalk, continuing to capitalise on their strong positions in the market," said TalkTalk.

"The terms of the agreement in principle are non-binding and remain subject to documentation, requisite internal approvals and implementation. The company expects to make further announcements, including more detailed terms, in the coming weeks."

If all goes well, TalkTalk will stave off a potentially disastrous default.

According to various reports TalkTalk had been in talks with Australian investment firm Macquarie pay £500 million for a majority stake in PXC.

However, the Telegraph reported earlier this month that the talks collapsed with no prospect of them being restarted again for the foreseeable future. According to the report, an offer by TalkTalk chairman Charles Dunstone and his fellow shareholders to plough £200 million into the ailing telco and grant lenders security over assets worth about £200 million was also rejected, exacerbating the crisis.

As well as delivering a palpable sense of relief, the preliminary agreement will also bring about some management changes.

Group CFO James Smith will become group CEO, taking over from Tristia Harrison, who has already been appointed as a non-executive director of the group. Smith will also become CEO of PXC, replacing Tom O'Hagan will become PXC's executive chairman. The changes will take effect from 1 September. Susie Buckridge will remain CEO of TalkTalk's consumer business, and Dunstone will keep his role as group chairman.

TalkTalk now has three years to either prove that it has what it takes to stay in the game over the long term, or find a way to leave the market with its dignity intact.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Service Provider
Lebara gets a new private equity parentLebara gets a new private equity parent
Aug 12, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
Millicom rejects increased takeover offer from Xavier NielMillicom rejects increased takeover offer from Xavier Niel
Aug 12, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
Bharti buys Altice's stake in BTBharti buys Altice's stake in BT
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Google bags sovereign cloud deal with IOHGoogle bags sovereign cloud deal with IOH
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE