Niel's Ukraine operation gets US$435 million in funding

The World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed off on US$435 million worth of funding to support Xavier Niel's recently acquired telecoms operations in Ukraine.

Mary Lennighan

October 10, 2024

2 Min Read

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank, and the EBRD will each provide $217.5 million in long-term debt to converged operator Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell. The financial bodies did not provide hugely detailed information on what the investment will be used for, but said it will help with enhancing phone network resilience and improving digital connectivity across the country.

A consortium led by French businessman Xavier Niel's NJJ Holding investment company completed the acquisition of fixed telco Datagroup-Volio and mobile operator Lifecell a month ago. The plan was to merge the two businesses, but as it stands, they seem to be continuing to operate as standalone entities. Together though, they serve 10 million mobile customers and provide fixed broadband access to 4 million homes.

"We are delighted to reach this significant milestone with international institutions IFC and EBRD. Without their support, the completion of our major investment in Ukraine's telecom sector would not have been possible," Niel said.

The scale of the new entity, coupled with the operational expertise of its new shareholders – US private equity firm Horizon Capital is also a part of the NJJ-led consortium – and the financial support of the IFC and EBRD, will also help it improve protection against cybersecurity threats and introduce more competitive products and services, amongst other things, it said.

And, of course, the new investment will aid in the telecoms sector's recovery from the effects of the war in Ukraine. The companies put the direct damages incurred since Russia's invasion at an estimated $1.9 billion, with losses incurred coming in at $750 million.

"By strengthening digital connectivity and network resilience, we are delivering a vital service to millions of Ukrainians while reaffirming our commitment to the country," said Makhtar Diop, IFC's Managing Director, in a statement. "This project is the largest foreign direct investment by a major strategic investor since Russia's invasion. It sends a strong message to global investors about the resilience and significant potential of Ukraine's economy."

Niel and his partners are not the only ones investing in the telecoms sector in Ukraine though.

Veon, which owns market leader Kyivstar, in June disclosed that it would invest $1 billion in the market over the next five years. It said it will spend the money on building out networks and digital services, possibly including acquisitions.

Kyivstar had 23.4 million mobile customers as of the end of June, putting it well ahead of Lifecell and also number two operator Vodafone, which claimed 15.9 million at the same date. Kyivstar and Vodafone also provide fixed broadband services, hence NJJ's drive to bring together Datagroup-Volia with Lifecell.

Naturally, all three operators face much greater challenges than converged players in most other markets, but some healthy competition between them should be beneficial for the broader market and for Ukrainian consumers.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan

test new title

title panel

See more
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
IoT
RedCap rumbles on with Ericsson and O2 Czech demoRedCap rumbles on with Ericsson and O2 Czech demo
Oct 10, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Deutsche Telekom's updated strategy leaves room for raising its T-Mobile US stakeDeutsche Telekom's updated strategy leaves room for raising its T-Mobile US stake
Oct 10, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
SpaceX accused of forcing spectrum-sharing dealsSpaceX accused of forcing spectrum-sharing deals
Oct 10, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Telefónica and Halotech team up for post-quantum encryption on industrial IoTTelefónica and Halotech team up for post-quantum encryption on industrial IoT
Oct 10, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read