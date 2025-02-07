New TIM corporate identity: now in 'ultra' blueNew TIM corporate identity: now in 'ultra' blue

It's a tough gig being a telco brand consultant, having to evoke values such as connectivity and innovation but also heritage and humanity through the application of simple lines and colours.

Nick Wood

February 7, 2025

3 Min Read
source: tim

The toughest bit is probably having to compose a 400-word explanation as to why tweaking a shade of blue and chucking some royalties at a bloke who finished sixth in the 1980 Eurovision song contest is a loud, clear expression of an operator's continued support for economic and social development.

But that's precisely what Telecom Italia (TIM) has boldly gone and done. The logo might be the same. The font might be the same. But that blue background… They've made it even bluer! It can probably still be found on the same page in Pantone as the previous blue, but if you compare it side-by-side to the 'old' blue, the difference is nothing short of noticeable.

TIM_side-by-side.jpg

TIM describes it as 'ultra blue' which conjures forth images of, shall we say, particularly 'fervent' football fans from that venerable old city of Naples. Let's not pull at that thread. Instead let's pull at a coincidental one, which is that Naples also happens to be the birthplace of one Alan Sorrenti, a half-Welsh singer whose platinum-selling song, Figli delle Stelle ('children of the stars'), plays a prominent part in TIM's refresh.

At the beginning of a TV advert introducing TIM's new identity, the 1977 disco hit is played on a jukebox, as the viewer is transported back 50 years to when people used TIM's payphones to communicate with one another, presumably in this case about a catchy song they just heard on a jukebox.

As time inexorably passes, the people, technology, and even the composition of the song all change, becoming more modern, mobile and generally dynamic until eventually the awestruck audience – along with a lone woman – has been propelled so far into the future they stand atop the galactic plane itself. Powerful stuff.

TIM says "the advert retraces the technological evolution of the last 50 years and the way in which TIM has always been by people's side, accompanying them through the changes that mark the life and progress of society." At the very end, everything fades to be replaced by TIM's new, even bluer brand identity.

"TIM is changing – and the new image that represents us from today onwards reflects the process of renewal we are embarking on. We have been at the heart of innovation in Italy for over a hundred years and we are continuing to evolve in order to support the economic and social development of the country," said Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM. "We lead the development of digital and we do so by continuing to always be close to our customers: the people and businesses who turn to us every day to simplify the way they live, work, study, have fun and connect."

As for Alan Sorrenti, at Eurovision 1980 his entry Non so che darei ('I don't know what I would give') was up against the unstoppable force that was Johnny Logan – he didn't stand a chance. Featuring on a TIM advert is probably not everyone's idea of a redemption arc, but it might just introduce him to a new generation of listeners.

If that doesn't justify the effort and expense of adopting a new shade of blue, then I don't know what will.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

