Millicom rejects increased takeover offer from Xavier Niel

It took the board of Latin American operator group Millicom just a week to reject a slightly improved offer from Xavier Niel’s investment vehicle to buy it for around $4.4 billion.

Scott Bicheno

August 12, 2024

1 Min Read

The independent committee of the Board of Directors of Millicom has a pretty thorough look at Atlas Luxco’s latest offer for the company of $25.75 per common share and concluded it still undervalues the company. Previously it had recommended shareholders reject an initial $4 billion offer and it’s anyone’s guess what the selling threshold might be.

Sifting through the lengthy rationale is not straightforward. On top of ephemeral factors such as Millicom’s performance since the first bid was made, it points to the fact that the bid falls short of a commonly-used measure of enterprise value. It also compares the price premium offered to equivalent M&A activity to illustrate what a lowball offer this still is. In so doing, the board could be offering hints to what an acceptable bid may be.

Since it seems the two parties are still pretty far apart, and the macro environment is far from exuberant right now, it’s hard to anticipate Neil being willing to go as high as would apparently be required. The board concludes by reiterating its position on the impact such a move would have on employees, perhaps suggesting concerns about Neil’s plans for the group if he got control over it. Still, everything has a price.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
