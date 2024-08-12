Bharti buys Altice's stake in BT

Bharti Global has agreed to buy a 24.5% stake in BT from Altice, a move that will make it the UK incumbent's biggest shareholder.

Mary Lennighan

August 12, 2024

3 Min Read

The deal has naturally set tongues a-wagging. But although it was an unexpected move from Bharti, ultimately it makes a lot of sense to all parties.

Details of the arrangement are thin on the ground, from a pounds and pence perspective, at least. Neither Bharti nor BT disclosed the value of the deal, and there has been no comment from Altice.

What we do know is that Bharti Global's Bharti Televentures UK arm has agreed to buy an initial 9.99% stake in BT from Altice, followed by another approximately 14.51% holding once it has received the required regulatory approvals.

It's also pretty clear that this in a financial investment from the Indian group, and not a takeover bid.

"Bharti has no intention of making an offer to acquire the Company and is bound by the terms of Rule 2.8 of the UK Takeover Code in that respect," the firm said, in a statement. Amongst other things, that rule means it would be unable to make a bid for BT for at least six months, even if it wanted to.

Bharti noted that it backs BT's executive team and its strategy, and described its decision to buy into the company as "a vote of confidence in the UK as an attractive global destination for investment, with a stable business and policy environment attractive for long-term investors." It also reminded us that it has history with BT, the UK telco having held a minority stake in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel in the 1997-2001 period.

"BT has a strong portfolio of market leading brands, high-quality assets and an experienced management team with a compelling strategy mandated by the BT Board to deliver value over the long term, which we fully support," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Bharti Enterprises.

"We review global investment opportunities in the world of technology from digital infrastructure to software," added Shravin Bharti Mittal, Managing Director of Bharti Global and Founder of long-term global tech investment firm Unbound.

"BT is well known to us from the long association with Bharti, so we are pleased to have this opportunity to acquire a significant stake in the company," he said. "We believe that BT is poised for leadership in the telecom arena, especially home broadband services."

It could well be a good time to invest in BT. The telco's shares are arguably still undervalued, but tracking in the right direction, and new CEO Allison Kirkby has made a broadly positive start to her tenure this year.

And Bharti is not the only big name eyeing the UK group. This latest announcement comes just weeks after a trio of Carlos Slim-backed companies picked up 3.16% of BT's shares, again as a financial investment rather than a strategic one.

And Altice is likely selling through necessity, rather than choice, embroiled as it is in a large-scale deleveraging plan that has seen it hive off assets over the past months; it found buyers for its data centres business and media unit, and its French fibre operations and Portuguese business are also on the block.

Although we don't have a price for the BT deal, it's safe to speculate that it represents a fair chunk of change.

For its part, BT is taking the Bharti buy-in as a ringing endorsement of its strategy and direction.

"We welcome investors who recognise the long-term value of our business, and this scale of investment from Bharti Global is a great vote of confidence in the future of BT Group and our strategy," said CEO Kirkby.

"BT has enjoyed a long association with Bharti Enterprises, and I'm pleased that they share our ambition and vision for the future of our business. They have a strong track record of success in the sector, and I look forward to ongoing and positive engagement with them in the months and years to come," she said.

BT and Bharti both now have a vested interested in seeing that share price continue to head northwards.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Service Provider
Lebara gets a new private equity parentLebara gets a new private equity parent
Aug 12, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
TalkTalk keeps the lights on with £400m refinancing dealTalkTalk keeps the lights on with £400m refinancing deal
Aug 12, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
Millicom rejects increased takeover offer from Xavier NielMillicom rejects increased takeover offer from Xavier Niel
Aug 12, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Google bags sovereign cloud deal with IOHGoogle bags sovereign cloud deal with IOH
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE