9Mobile banks on new owner to reverse fortunes

Nigeria's smallest mobile network operator 9Mobile has been taken over, a move that feels like a last-ditch attempt to improve its fortunes.

Mary Lennighan

July 30, 2024

3 Min Read

The telco announced that UK-based LH Telecommunication Limited has completed an equity investment that has given it majority control; specifically, LH Telecom now owns 95.5% of 9Mobile.

The deal has been in the works for some time. The African Export Import Bank, 9Mobile's senior lender, approved the investment in May last year. Amongst other things, the firms needed the approval of regulatory body the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to push the deal over the line.

The injection of fresh capital into the company – and a new management team and slate of directors – will underpin 9Mobile's bid to regain its position as a credible competitor in the Nigerian mobile market.

The operator has been in trouble for some time. 2017 was a pivotal year for the company, then known as Etisalat Nigeria due to a management agreement on the part of the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group. The operator's financial woes took it close to collapse and ultimately Etisalat made the decision to exit.

A rebrand to 9Mobile ensued, along with a pledge to ensure business continuity, which has certainly happened. But there has been no renewed vigour in the company, which one could have realistically expected from a reinvention move. At the time 9Mobile pledged to continue operations for its 20 million-plus customers; now it has around half that number.

According to Connecting Africa, which cites Omdia figures, 9Mobile had around 11.3 million mobile customers as of the end of June, down from more than 23 million back in 2015.

To put that market share slide in context, Nigerian market leader MTN had more than 83 million customers as of mid-year, with Airtel and Glo Mobile coming in second and third with subs bases of 64 million and 62.5 million respectively. 9Mobile finds itself a minnow in a massive market.

It has a huge amount of ground to make up, and it would take a brave industry commentator to suggest that it is able to do so.

But it has to try, and as such it has a raft of new leaders whose job it will be to steer the ship from here on.

9Mobile shared extensive details of three appointed board members and five directors nominated by LH Telecom; the former includes new chairman Thomas Etuh, founder of the Tak Group of companies, who has previously served as chair of a number of companies in adjacent industries, including a stint at the helm of Unity Bank.

The board has ratified the appointment of a new management team, led by CEO Obafemi Banigbe, to guide it through this stage of transition and put it on the path to recovery, 9Mobile said. Banigbe has a couple of decades of experience in telecoms, including executive-level roles at Airtel Nigeria, Millicom Tanzania, and Millicom Ghana. His Chief Operating Officer John Vasikiran and CFO Abolaji Idowu also have some big name telecoms companies on their CVs.

The new leadership team will need every bit of their collective experience in the industry if they are to turn things around at 9Mobile. This is no easy task.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Fibre
Survey claims UK SME’s are confused about BT’s fibre rolloutSurvey claims UK SME’s are confused about BT’s fibre rollout
Jul 30, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
China Telecom claims a ‘world's first’ hollow-core fibre demonstrationChina Telecom claims a ‘world's first’ hollow-core fibre demonstration
Jul 30, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Service Provider
9Mobile banks on new owner to reverse fortunes9Mobile banks on new owner to reverse fortunes
Jul 30, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Qualcomm takes on MediaTek with new Snapdragon for entry-level smartphonesQualcomm takes on MediaTek with new Snapdragon for entry-level smartphones
Jul 30, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE