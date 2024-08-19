UK government grumbles about ‘unnecessary pole deployment’

In an open letter, the Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms Chris Bryant says people find unnecessary pole deployments ‘immensely frustrating’, and wants telcos to share infrastructure more.

Andrew Wooden

August 19, 2024

2 Min Read

The open letter begins with a throat clearing about how the government wants to drive economic growth that it sees fast and reliable broadband as crucial to this, before moving onto apparent public concerns surrounding the deployment of telegraph poles.

“Many people are calling for the Government to remove permitted development rights for poles,” says Byant in the letter. “I do not, at this stage, believe that this is the right move. I want to ensure that my Department does everything it can to support fast-paced rollout of digital infrastructure across the UK to meet the Government’s objectives.

“However, at the same time, we must look to address the concerns that people across this country have expressed and recognise that unnecessary pole deployment is immensely frustrating for them. I am grateful for the industry coming together to reform the Cabinet Siting and Pole Siting Code of Practice, and the work you have already undertaken to drive this work forward.”

Bryant adds that revising the rules around pole deployment should all be done in cooperation with local planning authorities, highway authorities and other interested parties, and that he hopes a revised Code of Practice can set out examples of considerations that should be taken into account before new poles are deployed, which can be put into action in the autumn.

A roundtable is scheduled on 12 September to discuss this, and Bryant concludes: “At that roundtable I would also appreciate your commitment that you will do everything possible to share infrastructure and deploy poles in a considerate way.”

“Should the revised Code of Practice fail to address those public concerns and lead to far greater infrastructure sharing and fewer unnecessary pole deployments; I will not hesitate to consider changing existing regulations or wider legislative options to ensure that communities’ concerns are taken into account when deploying infrastructure.”

How unnecessary these poles actually are may be in the eye of the beholder of course – presumably no corporate entity is spending its own money on setting up infrastructure deployments just for the love of the game. That said, if there is scope to collaborate more and gain some efficiencies in a way that doesn’t slow down buildouts, then that seems a reasonable enough thing encourage.  

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

4 satellites in space with the inscription "Sateliot"
Satellite
Sateliot gears up for offering commercial space-based IoT servicesSateliot gears up for offering commercial space-based IoT services
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Ericsson sells off IconectivEricsson sells off Iconectiv
Aug 19, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Many people underestimate how many connected devices they useMany people underestimate how many connected devices they use
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Nokia and TIM sign deal to expand 5G coverage in BrazilNokia and TIM sign deal to expand 5G coverage in Brazil
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE