The UK’s slowest street for broadband is 2,634 times slower than fastest

Broadband comparison site Broadband Genie ran speed tests across the country, with the slowest results registered in Greenfields Road, Bishop Auckland.

Andrew Wooden

November 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Image courtesy of Broadband Genie

The County Durham street clocked average speeds of 0.35Mb, Broadband Genie’s tests found, which apparently makes it 2,634 times slower than the UK’s fastest street, namely Tynemouth Street in London. There occupants received broadband speeds of a more healthy 921.76Mb.

Broadband Genie recorded and analysed over 207,000 speed tests, and ranked streets in order of slowest to fastest based on a combination of broadband download and upload speed.

As is custom for any releases pertaining to broadband speeds, how long it takes to download a piece of media is provided by way of offering context – in this case Broadband Genie says it would take over 34 hours to download Inside Out 2 on Greenfields Road.

broadband_genie_street_ranking_1.jpg

broadband_genie_street_ranking_2.jpg

“Broadband customers should not have to tolerate slow broadband, especially when the majority of providers continue to annually raise prices for customers,” said Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie. “However, it’s important to note, these are real speed tests. Poor broadband can be caused by various factors, such as number of devices, number of users and activity, router placement, and Wi-Fi signal strength. No bill payer or internet user should suffer in silence.

“If you find your broadband is consistently underperforming, and you can’t troubleshoot the issue yourself, contact your internet service provider. The majority of widely available broadband providers are signed up to Ofcom’s Broadband Speed Code of Practice. If your provider can’t resolve the issue within 30 days, you're free to leave your contract without charge. If you haven’t renewed your broadband contract in over two years, it’s likely you can get a faster deal at the same or lower cost than what you’re currently paying.”

57,399 premises in the UK fall short of Ofcom’s Universal Service Obligation (USO) for broadband, claims Broadband Genie, and overall UK streets averaged a broadband speed of 81.97Mb.

A report from price comparison service Cable.co.uk earlier in the year claimed UK broadband speeds fell further behind Western Europe. An analysis is based on 1.5 billion speed tests conducted across 220 countries ranked the UK 35th, down one place from the previous year.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Amazon ploughs another $4 billion into Anthropic
Amazon ploughs another $4 billion into Anthropic

Nov 25, 2024

Fibre
Verizon and Ciena complete 1.6Tbps fibre trial
Verizon and Ciena complete 1.6Tbps fibre trial

Nov 25, 2024

Security
BT gets SASE with Fortinet
BT gets SASE with Fortinet

Nov 25, 2024

Regulation
Apple and Google face intensifying antitrust crackdown
Apple and Google face intensifying antitrust crackdown

Nov 25, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023