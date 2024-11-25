The UK’s slowest street for broadband is 2,634 times slower than fastest

The County Durham street clocked average speeds of 0.35Mb, Broadband Genie’s tests found, which apparently makes it 2,634 times slower than the UK’s fastest street, namely Tynemouth Street in London. There occupants received broadband speeds of a more healthy 921.76Mb.

Broadband Genie recorded and analysed over 207,000 speed tests, and ranked streets in order of slowest to fastest based on a combination of broadband download and upload speed.

As is custom for any releases pertaining to broadband speeds, how long it takes to download a piece of media is provided by way of offering context – in this case Broadband Genie says it would take over 34 hours to download Inside Out 2 on Greenfields Road.

“Broadband customers should not have to tolerate slow broadband, especially when the majority of providers continue to annually raise prices for customers,” said Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie. “However, it’s important to note, these are real speed tests. Poor broadband can be caused by various factors, such as number of devices, number of users and activity, router placement, and Wi-Fi signal strength. No bill payer or internet user should suffer in silence.

“If you find your broadband is consistently underperforming, and you can’t troubleshoot the issue yourself, contact your internet service provider. The majority of widely available broadband providers are signed up to Ofcom’s Broadband Speed Code of Practice. If your provider can’t resolve the issue within 30 days, you're free to leave your contract without charge. If you haven’t renewed your broadband contract in over two years, it’s likely you can get a faster deal at the same or lower cost than what you’re currently paying.”

57,399 premises in the UK fall short of Ofcom’s Universal Service Obligation (USO) for broadband, claims Broadband Genie, and overall UK streets averaged a broadband speed of 81.97Mb.

A report from price comparison service Cable.co.uk earlier in the year claimed UK broadband speeds fell further behind Western Europe. An analysis is based on 1.5 billion speed tests conducted across 220 countries ranked the UK 35th, down one place from the previous year.