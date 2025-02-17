The deployment spans 76 sites across Jordan’s north, central, and southern regions, and marks a “significant milestone” in enhancing broadband services across Jordan, we’re told.

The project is said to help Orange Jordan to meet growing subscriber demands and provide services such as high-speed internet, IPTV, and personalized broadband services. There’s also supposed to be some sustainability benefits courtesy of energy consumption optimisation and a reduction in operational expenses.

“This upgrade is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best broadband services to our customers,” said Waleed Al Doulat, Chief ITN & Wholesale Officer at Orange Jordan. “Nokia’s 7750 SR BNG allows us to enhance network efficiency and enrich our customers’ digital lives, while aligning with our sustainability and growth goals.”

Bassel Megallaa, Head of IP Networks for Middle East & Africa at Nokia added: “Our collaboration with Orange Jordan demonstrates Nokia's dedication to providing trusted performance that empowers digital transformation. By providing scalable, resilient, and secure solutions, we enable Orange Jordan to deliver world-class broadband experiences while optimizing network efficiency. Together, we are driving connectivity and creating new opportunities for innovation across Jordan.”

Nokia ended 2024 on a high, returning to sales growth in Q4 after its fixed-line and data centre networking divisions did particularly well.

"We saw a strong finish to 2024 with 9% net sales growth year-on-year in Q4," said Nokia chief executive Pekka Lundmark at the time. "I am optimistic that the improving market trends we are now seeing will persist into 2025."

Earlier this month it was announced Lundmark is to be replaced as CEO by Justin Hotard, who previously headed up the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel, and prior to that he was at HPE for nine years, most recently heading up the High Performance Computing, AI & Labs group.