Cost concerns and confusion abound in broadband market

Consumers are looking closely at what they are spending on broadband and streaming services and for many the amount of choice in the market is getting too much, according to new study.

Mary Lennighan

October 30, 2024

3 Min Read

The cost-of-living crisis that dominated last year is still making its presence felt, with many consumers looking to switch to cheaper broadband or streaming services, all the while being aware that they may not receive the same level of service, according to EY's Decoding the Digital Home 2024 report.

The report, which is based on an online survey of 20,000 households in seven markets in Europe, the US and Canada, and South Korea, is designed to deepen understanding of consumer behaviour and attitudes towards telecoms and media products in the home. And this year's version is a real mixed bag; the aforementioned cost-conscious consumers are to a degree balanced out by pretty high demand for premium services and willingness to pay for a top-end experience.

Those counting the pennies seem to be in the majority though. EY's research shows that customers are worried about price increases on their broadband and streaming plans, with many – particularly in the older demographic – looking for price guarantees to provide some certainty.

Furthermore, a high proportion indicated that they would be willing to, in EY's words, "trade down" in order to keep spending in check, particularly among younger users.

On average 35% of households are willing to trade down to cheaper broadband, even if it comes with lower levels of customer support, the report indicates. Meanwhile, 43% are open to the idea of ad-supported streaming to save on monthly subscription costs (see chart below).

EY_24_chart_1.png

Naturally there are regional differences. EY highlights that over half of US households would be willing to switch to a cheaper, ad-supported streaming offering, which exceeds the average by some way. Meanwhile just under half of users in South Korea are open to trading down to cheaper broadband, but only one in three in Sweden would do the same.

While there is clearly a money-saving trend in evidence here, it is by no means reflective of the entire market. There is also an appetite for premium connectivity and content options. Demand for services that aggregate content at a premium price rose to 44% in 2024, up from 40% in last year's report. The US leads the way here at 53%, followed by Spain and the UK at 48% (see chart below).

EY_24_chart_2.png

But while price and household finances are doubtless among the main driver for choosing a broadband plan or streaming offer, it's not always that simple. We have reported a number of times in recent years on the growing number of content options and subscription services consumers need to sift through before they even get to the buying decision, and this latest EY report reinforces a strong message from elsewhere in the industry: customers are overwhelmed by the choices they need to make in a crowded market.

"More than half of households on average across all markets agree that there is too much choice of broadband providers, streaming platforms and smart home tech," the EY report reads. "It's clear that service providers need to ensure their value propositions are as compelling as possible, so they stand out from the crowd and are well-placed to build and sustain customer relationships."

That's good advice for all the players jockeying for position in this market, be they telcos, content providers or indeed any other supplier whose business relies upon securing consumer wallet share.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Lumen and AWS help each other out with upgrades for AI
Lumen and AWS help each other out with upgrades for AI

Oct 30, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Brekke bows out amidst Nordic optimism at Telenor
Brekke bows out amidst Nordic optimism at Telenor

Oct 30, 2024

Towers
VMO2 brings in £186 million from another Cornerstone stake sale
VMO2 brings in £186 million from another Cornerstone stake sale

Oct 30, 2024

5G & 6G
27% of UK smartphone users suffer network outages at least once a month
27% of UK smartphone users suffer network outages at least once a month

Oct 30, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023