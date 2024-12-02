Veon launches AWS powered GenAI lab

Veon has launched a generative AI lab via its subsidiary Kyivstar, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Andrew Wooden

December 2, 2024

2 Min Read

The initiative is pitched as helping Ukrainian enterprises introduce AI technologies with the ultimate aim of improving business processes and contributing to the country’s long-term economic recovery.

Using AWS cloud solutions the new lab will deliver AI services including text and visual content generation, augmented intelligence-based chatbots, and virtual assistants. “These tools will help to enhance operational efficiencies for Ukrainian businesses, create competitive advantages and support long-term growth,” states the release.

Kyivstar and Kyivstar Tech will also offer services like cloud migration and analytics to international markets.

This follows a deal between Kyivstar and AWS in 2023, which involved cloud migration, enhancing data storage solutions, and strengthening cybersecurity in addition to the migration of Kyivstar’s own data management platform to the AWS cloud.

“Generative AI has the potential to be a transformative force for the efficiency and competitiveness of Ukraine’s enterprises. It will also play a pivotal role in driving economic growth as part of Ukraine’s long-term recovery,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. “Our successful partnership with AWS has bolstered our expertise in data processing and analysis. The launch of this generative AI lab represents the next step in delivering innovative augmented intelligence and cloud services to our business customers.”

Last week, Veon announced that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ruled in favor of a request to unfreeze 47.85% of its corporate rights in Kyivstar and all of its corporate rights in its other Ukrainian subsidiaries (Ukraine Tower Company, Kyivstar Tech and Helsi).

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of Veon said of the decision: “Today’s decision demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering an environment supportive to business. This ruling sends a strong message to the international community, including VEON’s own investors, that investing in Ukraine1is the right thing to do. We would like to thank the Ukrainian authorities for a continued open and transparent communication. We are excited to continue exploring the ways in which VEON can play a greater role in bringing international and local investors into Kyivstar, in line with VEON’s previously disclosed strategic direction for value creation in our digital operators.” 

In June, the firm committed to spending US$1 billion rebuilding digital infrastructure in Ukraine over the next five years. The money will be spent on the build-out of networks and digital services, that could also include potential acquisitions or the development of new assets, social contributions and partnerships, it said.

