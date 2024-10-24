Tech Mahindra launches AI hub to propagate Hindi-language AI model

Indian IT services provider and consultancy Tech Mahindra has announced an AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in its Makers Lab to roll out a Hindi-language AI model, powered by various Nvidia tech.

Andrew Wooden

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read

Located within Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab, the site was set up with the intention of bringing GenAI, LLMs, and digital twins into mainstream use in the region and is powered by Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software platform.

The main vector of this plan appears to be Project Indus 2.0 – an LLM run on Nvidia NeMo which is based on Hindi and dozens of its dialects, such as Bhojpuri, Dogri, and Maithili, and is aimed at sectors such as retail, banking, healthcare, and citizen services in India.

The CoE has also tapped up the Nvidia Omniverse platform for the development of industrial AI digital twins and ‘physical AI applications’ aimed at various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance. 

“At Tech Mahindra, we are redefining the boundaries of AI innovation,” said Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra. “Collaborating with NVIDIA, we are setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade AI development by seamlessly integrating GenAI, industrial AI and sovereign large language models into the heart of global enterprises and industries.”

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at Nvidia added: “Built with NVIDIA technology, Tech Mahindra’s Center of Excellence will accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI LLMs and applications tailored for India’s diverse industries and linguistic landscape. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra is helping create a foundation for AI-driven innovation in the region and around the world.”

Going forward the intention for Indus 2.0 is to include agentic workflows and support multiple dialects to provide a ‘more nuanced and effective AI solution tailored to India's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape.’ Agentic AI ‘significantly improves’ productivity by enabling AI applications to learn, reason, and take action, we’re told.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network

Oct 24, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
China to allow foreign companies to run data centres and offer telco services
China to allow foreign companies to run data centres and offer telco services

Oct 24, 2024

Service Provider
TIM pleads innocence after office raided by Italian finance police
TIM pleads innocence after office raided by Italian finance police

Oct 24, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
José María Álvarez-Pallete López re-elected as GSMA Chair
José María Álvarez-Pallete López re-elected as GSMA Chair

Oct 23, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023