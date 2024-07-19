Samsung bolsters its on-device AI smarts with Oxford Semantic acquisition

With AI-enhanced devices increasingly finding their way into consumers' pockets, Samsung is keen to gain an edge over its rivals.

Nick Wood

July 19, 2024

3 Min Read

To that end, the Korean electronics giant has just shelled out an undisclosed sum for Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK-based startup that specialises in knowledge graph technology.

Samsung explains that knowledge graph is a means of storing information as an interconnected web of related ideas and process data in a similar way to how humans acquire, remember, recall and reason over knowledge.

Samsung says it can be used to give its devices and inherent understanding of how people interact with its products and services, paving the way for rapid information retrieval and extremely-relevant recommendations. Samsung said it considers knowledge graph one of the key technologies for implementing more sophisticated and personalised AI solutions.

However, as with most things AI, knowledge graphs aren't straightforward. Samsung says it is challenging to implement due to the complex computations involved with channelling vast quantities of real-world data into a knowledge graph and then actually utilising it.

Apparently this is where Oxford Semantic comes in. Samsung claims it has cracked the code, developing a knowledge graph solution called RDFox that optimises data processing and enables advanced reasoning, and works either in the cloud or on a device itself.

Founded in 2017 by Oxford University professors Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik, and Bernardo Cuenca Grau Oxford Semantic currently provides its wares to clients in Europe and North America working in the finance, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. It has also collaborated with Samsung on various projects dating back to 2018, and has previously received investment backing from Samsung Ventures.

Now Samsung is taking its relationship to the next level with a full-blown acquisition.

"As global consumers realise their growing need for more personalised AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung's strong capabilities in knowledge engineering," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, head of Samsung research and CTO of Samsung Electronics. "This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation."

"By integrating Samsung's expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung's customers with even more sophisticated personalisation," added Oxford Semantics CEO Peter Crocker. "In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support."

It's a timely acquisition, as OEMs strive to imbue their flagships with the very latest in on-device AI.

According to Counterpoint Research, more than 10 OEMs have launched over 30 generative AI (GenAI)-capable smartphones so far. IDC predicts that GenAI smartphone shipment volume will reach 234 million this year, accounting for 19% of the total.

GenAI features prominently on Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S24. Thanks to a partnership with Google, it incorporates the search giant's latest AI-powered assistant, Gemini, as well as Imagen 2, which can create images from text prompts.

However, such is Google's role as a gatekeeper for all things digital, this particular relationship has set off warning lights at the European Commission.

According to documents seen by Reuters, the EU has sent requests for information to help it ascertain whether the partnership could hinder the installation of rival chatbots on Samsung devices.

The Commission also wants to know whether the pre-installation of Gemini could limit the interoperability between other chatbots and apps pre-installed on Samsung smartphones.

The EU has apparently sent an eight-page questionnaire to industry participants; responses are due this week.

If the EU concludes the partnership is anticompetitive, then Samsung could be forced to forfeit a valuable differentiator.

In the event that did happen, Samsung might consider itself fortunate that its Oxford Semantic acquisition provides new opportunities to stand apart from its rivals.

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

