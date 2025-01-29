The new GenAI service, called Rakuten AI for Business, is designed for business tasks such as document creation, translation, brainstorming, analysis and research via a chat interface, and features ‘superior’ language comprehension and task processing capabilities, we’re told.

The niche seems to be that it is optimised for Japanese culture, regulations and business customs. Would-be customers can immediately use the service in-browser on PCs or synched smartphones, and there are no system setup requirements for individual companies, apparently.

It contains a suite of business tools in a secure environment, and the release stipulates user input is never used as AI model training data without permission. It also enables companies to manage the registration of confidential internal information to block ‘restricted words’ from being sent to the AI model.

Highlighted functions include job-specific and customisable prompt templates based on the firm’s AI use cases, a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) function that links to internal documents to provide the relevant information and a Utilization Dashboard to monitor employee usage. Rakuten plans to expand the set of features in the future.

“Rakuten Mobile leverages the expertise gained from Rakuten Group’s own extensive implementation of AI in the workplace to share successful, relevant AI use cases and offer personalized online corporate training to deepen customers’ knowledge about generative AI, states the release. “To further support customer success after service deployment, Rakuten Mobile also offers optional consulting services. By providing clear usage examples, Rakuten Mobile aims to facilitate smooth onboarding for customers who are hesitant to adopt AI, or those who are unsure of how to use AI.”

In terms of the pluming providing the AI grunt, Rakuten told Telecoms.com: “This is a tailored service for Rakuten's corporate customers which uses a combination of both LLMs developed by Rakuten and LLMs developed by third parties, such as those from OpenAI."

Rakuten simultaneously put the results of a survey it commissioned looking at AI usage and perceptions among SMEs in Japan. The survey, conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence, gathered insights from 300 SME business owners and decision-makers from the service, retail, wholesale and manufacturing industries.

16% said they currently use AI, with the service industry showing the highest adoption rate at 21%. Rakuten asserts that this means the adoption of AI is still in its early stages and that there is ‘significant potential’ for growth – which is handy since it just launched one.

Among the users, the most common applications include operational tasks such as copywriting (43%), automating routine processes (30%), translation (23%) and writing code (21%).

Meanwhile 40% of non-users struggled to identify AI’s potential benefits – “underscoring the need for greater awareness, education and tailored solutions to unlock AI's transformative power for SME businesses,” states the release.

Taku Okoshi, Director of Rakuten Group’s AI & Data Division said: "With rising wages and inflationary costs putting increasing pressure on SMEs in Japan, the need to adopt transformative technologies like AI has never been more critical. “We see AI as a powerful tool for transforming businesses, enabling SMEs to not only streamline operations but also enhance customer engagement. By demystifying AI and addressing concerns like cost and technical expertise, Rakuten aims to make AI accessible and impactful for every business, regardless of size or industry."

In other 'operators tooling up with AI news', Deutsche Telekom has today announced it is offering customers free access to Perplexity Pro for a year, getting access to the ‘knowledge and answer machine’ via the Magenta Moments loyalty program. Perplexity differs from conventional search engines in its ability to answer complex questions directly and in natural language, says DT.

“Telekom's aim is for everyone to be able to get to know and experience the advantages of artificial intelligence,” states the release. As such it has put out an advertising campaign it says “humorously highlighting the advantages of the AI application.”

Ulrich Klenke, Head of Brand at Deutsche Telekom said: "With our campaign, we are showing the advantages of artificial intelligence in an entertaining way. We want to encourage our customers to use AI applications such as Perplexity. I am deeply convinced that digital technologies can enrich people's lives. AI is one of the biggest trends of our time. It brings with it many questions and changes. We see it as part of our digital responsibility to closely monitor such trends and give people the opportunity to use these technologies.”

You can see the ad below: