Oracle Chairman looks forward to a time of total surveillance and AI policing

Speaking at a recent Oracle financial analyst meeting, founder, Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison anticipated a future in which AI monitors everything we do.

Scott Bicheno

September 17, 2024

3 Min Read
source: oracle

While Ellison’s hour and 15 minutes on stage was entirely Q&A, he consistently redirected incoming questions to talk up Oracle. While that’s understandable, if tedious, it was on the topic of artificial intelligence that his monologues were most expansive, out of an apparent desire to position Oracle at the centre of the AI boom, since large language models are, to some extent, massive databases.

“I feel like I’m living in a science fiction movie,” said Ellison. His first illustration of the wonders of AI was the medical industry, which he thinks Oracle can transform – even the NHS which he inevitably (and accurately) thinks is in need of a new database. “We’ll be training robots to be nurses… a variety of things in hospital but also nurses at home… They’ll be doing jobs that were formerly done by human beings,” he said.

Towards the end, having once more redirected an answer towards healthcare, Ellison took it upon himself to detail some other ways in which AI will be transformative to society. First he boasted of the ability to “absolutely lock down schools”, which he inferred will greatly reduce the likelihood of school shootings – an alarmingly frequent occurrence in the US. This facility would rely heavily on ‘AI cameras’.

He then moved on to talk about police body cameras, which Oracle sells and which are always connected to the Oracle cloud, such that users will apparently have to ask Oracle to turn them off when they’re going to the toilet. Even then they don’t turn it off, however, they just store the recording in case a court order demands it.

“So you get the privacy you requested, but a court order can still look at this so-called bathroom break,” said Ellison, the pitch being that this protects citizens from police misconduct. “The police will be on their best behaviour because we’re constantly watching and recording everything that’s going on,” he added. “Citizens will be on their best behaviour because we’re constantly recording and recording everything that’s going on.

“We’re using AI to monitor the video… Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times and if there’s a problem, AI will report the problem… We have drones… There’s no reason for high-speed chases between cars, you just have a drone follow the car… a new generation of autonomous drones.“

Ellison concluded by saying, in reference to AI applications “The world is going to be a better place as we exploit these opportunities and take advantage of this great technology.”

He clearly meant all this as a utopian vision, which his company will enable, but it doesn’t seem to have occurred to him how dystopian this seems to anyone who isn’t one of the richest people in the world. Ellison seems to only be capable of seeing the upside of a world of total surveillance, even when you think you’re safe from it, and in which AI is constantly passing judgment on your every action.

Perhaps he’s unaware of how much global concern there is about AI safety and the danger of placing insufficient guardrails around this immensely powerful technology. If Ellison is representative of the tech oligarchs that largely control AI (he spoke of a recent dinner he had with Elon Musk and Jensen Huang) then that concern seems, if anything insufficient.

You can watch the whole thing here.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Private RAN revenues continue to grow amid vendor pushPrivate RAN revenues continue to grow amid vendor push
Sep 17, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Ericsson joins satellite D2D initiativeEricsson joins satellite D2D initiative
Sep 17, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Italian watchdog says Vodafone-Fastweb deal threatens competitionItalian watchdog says Vodafone-Fastweb deal threatens competition
Sep 17, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Intelsat and Softbank target ubiquitous coverage with 5G/satellite comboIntelsat and Softbank target ubiquitous coverage with 5G/satellite combo
Sep 17, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE