Nokia Bell Labs and e& hope to dream up some AI use cases

UAE-based e& has teamed up with Nokia Bell Labs to come up with AI use cases for industrial and enterprise customers.

Nick Wood

September 26, 2024

3 Min Read

The two have signed a 12-month, non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), which all sounds very non-committal.

Under this loose arrangement, e& and Bell Labs will explore collaboration opportunities with industry, universities and research centres with the aim of developing AI and ICT solutions that can play a role in industrial automation and digitalisation.

They reckon that network connectivity and AI are fundamental to addressing challenges like productivity, efficiency, health and safety, and sustainability.

"By jointly developing applications and use cases that leverage our expertise in responsible AI, software and data systems, we will accelerate the digital transformation that provides new technologies for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future. We look forward to co-creating ground-breaking solutions that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in the Middle East and beyond," said Thierry Klein, president of Bell Labs solutions research at Nokia.

"While we realise the immense potential of AI, it's equally important to build strong protections to ensure its responsible development and deployment. This will be the foundation of our collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs as we both explore the potential of AI in driving sustainable industrial automation," added Dena Almansoori, e&'s chief AI and data officer. "By combining Nokia Bell Labs' expertise in AI research and our deep understanding of industrial applications, we are set to explore the development of innovative solutions that address the urgent challenges facing industries today."

It's worth considering briefly whether this agreement has any implications for the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA) and e&'s participation in it, or whether it offers any clues as to how it's going.

It has been seven months since e& along with Deutsche Telekom (DT), Singtel, SoftBank and SK Telecom (SKT) announced plans to turn their partnership – first established in summer 2023 – into a fully-fledged joint venture, and three months since the JV agreement was signed.

It has been crickets ever since.

Its ambition is to jointly develop a multilingual large language model (LLM) that is particularly well versed when it comes to talking telecoms. The plan is to use it as the foundation for various telco-related GenAI applications, including digital assistants.

While the idea has merit, the window of opportunity is closing, as big names in GenAI – like Anthropic, Cohere, Google and OpenAI – push further into the telecoms industry.

Earlier this week, UK incumbent BT announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on what it calls a GenAI Gateway platform, giving it access to a range of LLMs that can be used to enhance its internal processes.

Last week, DT's US arm T-Mobile revealed it has partnered with OpenAI to develop an AI-powered customer relationship management platform called IntentCX.

Earlier in September, Telenor discussed plans to co-develop a cloud-native data and analytics orchestration platform called Nova. Nova will integrate Google's Vertex AI, giving Telenor the means to develop GenAI applications that are compatible with any one of 150 foundation models.

And that's just a snapshot of some of things that have been going on in September that overlap with the GTAA.

With existing LLMs being used to power telco-related use cases, it raises questions about the necessity for telcos to develop one of their own.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
Ericsson beefs up money laundering and fraud protectionEricsson beefs up money laundering and fraud protection
Sep 26, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
UK government dribbles out cash for semiconductorsUK government dribbles out cash for semiconductors
Sep 26, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
OpenAI increasingly looks like a messianic one-man bandOpenAI increasingly looks like a messianic one-man band
Sep 26, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Telefonica and Vodafone Spain set to crack on with €2 billion fibre JV this yearTelefonica and Vodafone Spain set to crack on with €2 billion fibre JV this year
Sep 26, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE