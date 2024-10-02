Microsoft turns Copilot into a misanthrope's waking nightmare

Whether you're planning a home renovation, making a purchase, or maybe just looking through some old family photos, Microsoft thinks you want some perky virtual assistant to chip in as if it's known you your whole life.

Nick Wood

October 2, 2024

4 Min Read

The US software giant has unveiled a slew of new features for its Copilot AI solution that are designed to make human-computer interactions not just more productive, but to also make them feel as natural as possible.

Central to this endeavour is Copilot Voice, which gives users a choice of four AI voices with which to converse. Available on mobile, it can turn any simple query into a long-winded conversation, and could prove irksome to people who turn to electronic devices specifically to avoid the idiosyncrasies inherent to human conversation.

In the example served up by Microsoft, a woman is having a mini-crisis in a store. She needs to buy her non-wine-drinking friend a house-warming present, but – horror of horrors – wine is what she usually gives to people as gifts.

Lacking the initiative to ask the shop assistant, the woman instead asks Copilot Voice. It suggests alternatives like artisanal teas, food hampers or fancy olive oils – adding that Tuscan is its 'go-to' olive oil. Because if there's one thing we've all learned about AI, it's that it is very discerning when it comes to salad dressing.

"This is the most intuitive and natural way to brainstorm on the go, ask a quick question or even just vent at the end of a tough day," claims Microsoft, overlooking the centuries of social interaction that preceded generative AI (GenAI).

Copilot has also been added to Microsoft's Edge browser. By adding '@copilot' into the address bar, the AI can summarise the content of a Website, translate text or answer questions. Great news for the dozens of people who use Edge.

Taking things a step further is Copilot Vision. This is where it gets really weird. Copilot Vision can interpret whatever it is that is on-screen, and engage in a voice conversation about it.

In Microsoft's demo, the user discusses some old pictures of his grandmother, who Copilot describes as "a fashionable lady," and having "such a timeless style," before helping him out with deciphering one of her recipes for German pancakes.

Microsoft is treading very carefully with Copilot Vision, restricting what content can be analysed, and ensuring that any images are not used for training data. Conversations take place locally and are then deleted upon conclusion. At the moment it is also only available via Microsoft's new early access service, Copilot Labs, which lets eligible users play around with some of its more experimental features.

"I truly believe we can create a calmer, more helpful and supportive era of technology, quite unlike anything we've seen before. Great technology experiences are about how you feel, not what's under the hood. It should be about what you experience, not what we are building," said Mustafa Suleyman, EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, in a blog post.

"Copilot will be there for you, in your corner, by your side and always strongly aligned with your interests. It understands the context of your life, while safeguarding your privacy, data and security, remembering the details that are most helpful in any situation."

Microsoft isn't stopping there. In addition to serving up to users a summary of relevant news and information – a feature called Copilot Daily – it is also rolling out Think Deeper. Also only open to Copilot Labs users, it claims to be able to reason through more complex questions.

With Think Deeper, Microsoft says Copilot can help with all manner of practical challenges, like "should I move to this city or that?" or "what type of car best suits my needs?"

Any responses to these queries that Copilot serves up will presumably be distilled from its vast archive of training data – which includes a lot of the same online resources someone would use were they conducting research the traditional way. Nonetheless, it would be fairly eyebrow-raising to base a major life decision on the recommendation of an AI with an affinity for olives from central Italy.

All these new features sound like they would be novel to use. For a while. But the jury's out on whether Copilot Voice and Vision will have greater staying power than earlier virtual assistants like Cortana, which never took off and was killed off when Microsoft launched Windows 11.

Microsoft recently launched a new fund that aims to raise $100 billion to help pay for the energy and compute resources that AI is expected to consume going forward. $100 billion to enable people to chat about house-warming gifts and pictures of grandma. It's hardly the most compelling argument for all that spending.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
Orange: Technology for the sake of technology goes nowhereOrange: Technology for the sake of technology goes nowhere
Oct 2, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Security
Telcos face increasing frequency and sophistication of DDoS attacks - NokiaTelcos face increasing frequency and sophistication of DDoS attacks - Nokia
Oct 2, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
BT preps Global Fabric for commercial launch but its future is cloudyBT preps Global Fabric for commercial launch but its future is cloudy
Oct 2, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Operators continue to scale back spending on 5G and fixed broadbandOperators continue to scale back spending on 5G and fixed broadband
Oct 1, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE