GSMA says AI is the answer to socio-economic growth in Africa

A report by the GSMA claims to have identified over 90 AI use cases in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa that can ‘drive socio-economic and climate impact.’

Andrew Wooden

July 17, 2024

3 Min Read

The report, called AI for Africa: Use cases delivering impact, was put together from existing research and from interviews with ‘leaders across civil society’, NGOs, academia and the private sector. 

The vast majority of the use cases it has identified are related to agriculture (49%), climate action (26%) and energy (24%).

The GSMA finds that the majority of those AI use cases in agriculture involve machine learning enabled digital advisory services, which can give farmers data-driven advice to adopt ‘climate-smart’ farming practices and optimise productivity. These solutions are typically deployed via mobile devices, which the report says highlights ‘the importance of device ownership, digital skills and literacy and user-friendliness.’  

In energy, the report says AI is improving both on-grid infrastructure and off-grid systems with things such as predictive maintenance, smart energy management, energy access assessment and productive use financing to monitor and extend services in energy-scarce areas.

In terms of climate change, 98% of AI use cases in Africa are predictive applications, due to the availability of historical datasets, ease of application and lower computation requirements compared with generative AI models, we’re told.

However the report says AI development also requires ‘robust infrastructure and computing power’, and that in order to facilitate it the energy demands of data centres and the cost of hardware and software will rise.

Africa already faces a shortage of data centres, we’re told, but developing distributed or ‘hyperlocal edge computing’ can reduce reliance on high-powered data centres.

“To harness the transformative potential of AI across Africa, there needs to be a strong focus on increasing skills for both AI builders and users, especially among underserved populations,” said Max Cuvellier Giacomelli, Head of Mobile for Development at the GSMA. “Better training programmes are essential, particularly in the face of a global brain drain on AI talent. To ensure Africa doesn’t get left behind, strong partnerships are required across a broad ecosystem of partners including ‘big tech’, NGOs, governments, and mobile operators.

“Policies must also evolve to address inequality, ethics, and human rights concerns in AI deployment. As African countries shape their own unique AI strategies, active engagement in global forums will be pivotal in defining regulatory frameworks that promote ethical AI development and safeguard societal interests, moving toward sustainable solutions that benefit all African communities.” 

The report also cites AI4D Africa which claims emerging AI applications could boost Africa’s economic growth by $2.9 trillion by 2030.

It’s hard to see how more technology and more infrastructure would not lead to growth in any given area, however it does get a bit tricky when it comes to specifically pointing to AI and totting up the amount of cash it will generate. It’s all still quite new, but to be fair what mostly seems to be emphasised here is less flashy but perhaps more practical things like predictive maintenance and energy management, as opposed generative AI which is usually centre of the conversation.  

While jaws dropped when Chat GPT began showing off what the latest LLMs could do a couple of years ago, it feels early to be able to pin down the precise value the tools will provide a country, sector, region or even a business, and how. While the hype train is still roaring on, a recent report claimed almost all c-level execs are feeling pressured into deploying generative AI, but many raised concerns that the enthusiasm is diverting resources that could be better deployed elsewhere.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Millicom shares new forecasts as board advises against Niel bidMillicom shares new forecasts as board advises against Niel bid
Jul 17, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
GSMA says AI is the answer to socio-economic growth in AfricaGSMA says AI is the answer to socio-economic growth in Africa
Jul 17, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
U Mobile reportedly rejects takeover bid from MaxisU Mobile reportedly rejects takeover bid from Maxis
Jul 17, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Towers
Verizon eyes $3 billion towers saleVerizon eyes $3 billion towers sale
Jul 17, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE