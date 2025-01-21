Gartner points to ‘declining expectations’ for GenAI – but not a decline in spendingGartner points to ‘declining expectations’ for GenAI – but not a decline in spending

Soothsayers at analyst Gartner forecast that worldwide IT spending will total $5.61 trillion in 2025, a hike of 9.8% from 2024.

Andrew Wooden

January 21, 2025

2 Min Read

The rise is expected to be led by generative AI’s influence, an increase in spend on servers and growth in software and IT services.

Gartner’s IT spending forecasts are based on analysis of the sales by over a thousand vendors across the IT sector. Data centre systems, devices and software will see double-digit growth in 2025, largely due to generative AI associated hardware upgrades, we’re told, however these upgraded segments “will not differentiate themselves in terms of functionality yet, even with new hardware.”

"GenAI is sliding toward the trough of disillusionment which reflects CIOs declining expectations for GenAI, but not their spending on this technology," said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “For instance, the new AI ready PCs do not yet have ‘must have’ applications that utilise the hardware. While both consumers and businesses will purchase AI-enabled PC, tablets and mobile phones, those purchases will not be overly influenced by the GenAI functionality.”

“While budgets for CIOs are increasing, a significant portion will merely offset price increases within their recurrent spending. This means that, in 2025, nominal spending versus real IT spending will be skewed, with price hikes absorbing some or all of budget growth. All major categories are reflecting higher-than-expected prices, prompting CIOs to defer and scale back their true budget expectations.”

gartner_it_spending_2025.jpg

Meanwhile spending on AI-optimised servers will double the spending on traditional servers in 2025 to reach $202 billion dollars, we’re told.

Lovelock added: “IT services companies and hyperscalers account for over 70% of spending in 2025. By 2028, hyperscalers will operate $1 trillion dollars’ worth of AI optimised servers, but not within their traditional business model or IaaS Market. Hyperscalers are pivoting to be part of the oligopoly AI model market.”

This all tallies with the analyst’s predictions from late last year that said the move to AI is driving a surge in spending on data centre infrastructure and IT services in Europe, and that IT spending across the continent will come in at US$1.28 trillion in 2025. Presumably it takes a little longer to gather up the data necessary for predictions across the whole world.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Ookla urges UK to look north for 5G inspiration
Ookla urges UK to look north for 5G inspiration

Jan 21, 2025

AI
AI paradise awaits the telco-friendly regulator, claim Liberty Global and EY
AI paradise awaits the telco-friendly regulator, claim Liberty Global and EY

Jan 21, 2025

Public Policy
President Trump addresses censorship and trade among flood of day-one executive orders
President Trump addresses censorship and trade among flood of day-one executive orders

Jan 21, 2025

Operator Ecosystem
Telstra International charts a course for 800 Tbps and autonomous networking
Telstra International charts a course for 800 Tbps and autonomous networking

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023