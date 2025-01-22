Announced today at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, the intention of the platform is to “enhance e&'s AI governance framework to promote compliance, oversight, and ethical practices across its growing AI ecosystem,” no less.

e& is looking to establish a ‘robust framework’ for accountability, mitigating potential biases, and safeguarding data, we’re told.

It will use IBM's watsonx.governance enterprise AI and data governance platform, and will be tasked with things like automated risk management, compliance monitoring, and real-time performance analysis. This will apparently enable e& to mitigate risks, detect biases, and address regulatory standards throughout an AI model’s lifecycle.

IBM watsonx.governance does something called ‘dynamic monitoring’, which includes real-time insights into model performance, risk scoring, and compliance metrics, which will enable e& to detect issues like bias and drift early allowing for corrective action, we’re told.

"As AI continues to transform industries, responsible governance is paramount. At e&, we are committed to leading by example and setting the global benchmark when it comes to establishing robust AI governance practices," said Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer at e&. "By adopting IBM watsonx.governance, we're taking a decisive step forward in our AI journey. This collaboration ensures transparency, explainability and efficiency across our AI operations, raising the bar for AI governance in the industry."

Shukri Eid, General Manager, Gulf, Levant & Pakistan at IBM added: "IBM watsonx empowers organizations like e& to navigate the complexities of AI governance. By integrating automation, real-time monitoring, and centralized oversight, we are addressing key governance challenges and reducing risks associated with AI. Strengthening our long-standing partnership with e&, this milestone serves as a catalyst for responsible AI innovation."

Late last year e& teamed up with Nokia Bell Labs to rustle up some AI use cases for industrial and enterprise customers, signing a 12-month, non-binding memorandum of understanding. The firms pledged to explore collaboration opportunities with industry, universities and research centres with the aim of developing AI and ICT solutions that can play a role in industrial automation and digitalisation – presumably the sort of thing that will now come under the watchful eye of this new governance platform.